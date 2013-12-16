Beyonce Adds New Dates To 2014 UK And Ireland Tour

The 'Love On Top' singer returns to the UK for the second European leg of her 'Mrs Carter World Tour' next spring.

Beyonce has announced that she will return to the UK and Ireland for a number of live shows kicking off in February 2014, and has now added five additional dates across Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

The return will also see the 'Crazy In Love' singer perform FOUR shows at the iconic O2 Arena In London, home of last weekend's Capital Jingle Bell Ball.

The X Factor UK's 2013 winner Sam Bailed will support Beyonce for the 24th February date on her tour at Birmingham's LG Arena.

The 'Mrs. Carter Show World Tour 2014' is expected to tease the release of Beyonce's forthcoming fifth studio album rumoured to be released in Spring.

Full list of Beyonce UK tours dates for 2014:

Thursday 20th February - SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

Friday 21st February - SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

Sunday 23rd February – LG Arena, Birmingham

Monday 24th February - LG Arena, Birmingham

Tuesday 25th February – Phones 4 U Arena, Manchester

Wednesday 26th February - Manchester Arena, Manchester

Friday 28th February - London's O2 Arena

Saturday 1st March - London's O2 Arena

Sunday 2nd March - London's O2 Arena

Tuesday 4th March - London's O2 Arena

Wednesday 5th March - The O2, London

Thursday 6th March - The O2, London

Saturday 8th March - Dublin's The O2

Sunday 9th March - Dublin's The O2

Tuesday 11th March - Dublin's The O2





