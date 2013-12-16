Beyonce Adds New Dates To 2014 UK And Ireland Tour

Now Playing
16 December 2013, 11:45
The 'Love On Top' singer returns to the UK for the second European leg of her 'Mrs Carter World Tour' next spring.
Beyonce has announced that she will return to the UK and Ireland for a number of live shows kicking off in February 2014, and has now added five additional dates across Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London.
The return will also see the 'Crazy In Love' singer perform FOUR shows at the iconic O2 Arena In London, home of last weekend's Capital Jingle Bell Ball.
The X Factor UK's 2013 winner Sam Bailed will support Beyonce for the 24th February date on her tour at Birmingham's LG Arena.
The 'Mrs. Carter Show World Tour 2014' is expected to tease the release of Beyonce's forthcoming fifth studio album rumoured to be released in Spring.
Full list of Beyonce UK tours dates for 2014:
Thursday 20th February - SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow
Friday 21st February - SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow
Sunday 23rd February – LG Arena, Birmingham
Monday 24th February - LG Arena, Birmingham
Tuesday 25th February – Phones 4 U Arena, Manchester
Wednesday 26th February - Manchester Arena, Manchester
Friday 28th February - London's O2 Arena
Saturday 1st March - London's O2 Arena
Sunday 2nd March - London's O2 Arena
Tuesday 4th March - London's O2 Arena
Wednesday 5th March - The O2, London
Thursday 6th March - The O2, London
Saturday 8th March - Dublin's The O2
Sunday 9th March - Dublin's The O2
Tuesday 11th March - Dublin's The O2
