Beyonce Solo Version Of Jay-Z Duet 'Part II (On The Run)' Emerges Online – Audio

The original track features on the rapper's latest album 'Magna Carta Holy Grail'.

A new version of the Jay-Z and Beyonce duet 'Part II (On The Run)' has surfaced online – which just features the Destiny's Child star.

The song was made as a sequel to the pair's previous collaboration '03 Bonnie & Clyde' and features on the rapper's latest album 'Magna Carta Holy Grail'.

The 'Crazy In Love' star sings: "Who wants that perfect love story anyway, anyway?"

"I will hold your heart and your gun, I don't care if they come," she continues. "And if loving you had a price, I would pay my life for you."

Listen to Beyonce's solo version of 'Part II (On The Run)' below:

Jay released his new album on 4th July – which also features collaborations with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Frank Ocean and Rick Ross.

The record was made available through an exclusive Samsung App and Jay was also seen taking part in a special fan Twitter question and answer session last night (8th July).

