Fans Are Angry As Beyoncé's Newly Unveiled Madame Tussauds Waxwork Looks 'Lighter Than Britney Spears'

20 July 2017, 11:24

Beyoncé Wax Work

Some people even think it looks more like Lindsay Lohan than Queen Bey!

When it comes to waxworks of our favourite celebs, 9 times out of 10 we're genuinely impressed by how people can create something so lifelike! Sadly that's not the case for the latest Beyoncé figure.

Fans have reacted furiously online after one Twitter user posted a picture of the star's new wax figure from New York City's Madame Tussauds that sadly didn't look anything like Bey.

> Inside The Pop Waxwork Museum - 36 Amazing Replicas Of Your FAVE Stars

Many people accused the creators of white washing their fave singer and some of the reactions have been pretty savage. Take a look at the original tweet below which showcases the new wax figure in all its glory.

Not exactly the image we think of when we imagine Beyoncé right? Well most people felt is was a terrible misrepresentation of Queen Bey and here are some of the strongest reactions below...

Someone even started the hashtag #TussaudsSoWhite clearly inspired by the #OscarsSoWhite campaign...

But as we know this isn't the first Beyoncé waxwork to come in for criticism and as one person hilariously put it on Twitter, we're not sure any waxwork makers have ever seen a picture of Bey before!

What do you make of the new design then? Are you Drunk In Love with it or was someone drunk when they made it?

Whilst you're here, let's take a trip down memory lane and take a look at Beyoncé's inspiration for her famous 'Crazy In Love' dance routine...

WATCH: Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' vs Mexican Breakfast

00:46

Beyoncé's First Picture Of Twins

One Mum Hilariously Recreated Beyoncé's Baby Photo In The Most Incredible/Budget Snap Going...

Beyoncé's First Picture Of Twins

Beyoncé Has FINALLY Shared The First Picture Of Her Month-Old Twins And Confirmed Their Names!

Beyonce pregnant with twins

Beyoncé Released More Unseen Pregnancy Photos Which Make Her Look Like An Actual Angel On Earth