Fans Are Angry As Beyoncé's Newly Unveiled Madame Tussauds Waxwork Looks 'Lighter Than Britney Spears'

Some people even think it looks more like Lindsay Lohan than Queen Bey!

When it comes to waxworks of our favourite celebs, 9 times out of 10 we're genuinely impressed by how people can create something so lifelike! Sadly that's not the case for the latest Beyoncé figure.

Fans have reacted furiously online after one Twitter user posted a picture of the star's new wax figure from New York City's Madame Tussauds that sadly didn't look anything like Bey.

Many people accused the creators of white washing their fave singer and some of the reactions have been pretty savage. Take a look at the original tweet below which showcases the new wax figure in all its glory.

Not exactly the image we think of when we imagine Beyoncé right? Well most people felt is was a terrible misrepresentation of Queen Bey and here are some of the strongest reactions below...

I thought this was Lindsay Lohan at first glance. — Janan Amirah (@jananamirah) July 18, 2017

Seriously thought that was supposed to be Shakira — BCC (@ByCommonConsent) July 19, 2017

Shakira actually looks like Shakira. This? Idk what they were trying to do. pic.twitter.com/rsISc0dagR — Janan Amirah (@jananamirah) July 19, 2017

Me still looking for the real Beyonce wax figure cause this ain't it. pic.twitter.com/1jrseGp81A — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) July 19, 2017

How can Madame Tussauds have a Beyoncé sculpture lighter than Britney Spears — TZA (@Trizza_L) July 19, 2017

They really made Kylie's wax figure spot on and disrespected Beyonce like that pic.twitter.com/d4YBWWTiRK — Charmaine Riley (@charmaineriley) July 19, 2017

THIS IS NOT BEYONCÉ THIS IS A POOR MAN's MARIAH CAREY WITH SOME LINDSAY LOHAN MIXED IN NO NO NO @MadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/3l5xes0gH0 — Elizabeth Kiefer (@lizabeth_kiefer) July 19, 2017

Someone even started the hashtag #TussaudsSoWhite clearly inspired by the #OscarsSoWhite campaign...

Yo dead assThis is Becky with the good hair.... Not Beyonce #TussaudsSoWhite pic.twitter.com/lA2e6GKz1u — Jchien (@icebergjchien) July 19, 2017

But as we know this isn't the first Beyoncé waxwork to come in for criticism and as one person hilariously put it on Twitter, we're not sure any waxwork makers have ever seen a picture of Bey before!

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

What do you make of the new design then? Are you Drunk In Love with it or was someone drunk when they made it?

