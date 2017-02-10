CRINGE! Karlie Kloss Claims To Be A Beyoncé Mega Fan, But Knows Literally NOTHING About Her

10 February 2017, 11:42

Beyoncé And Karlie Kloss

THE AUDACITY! Fancy calling yourself a mega fan after this!

There's a horrible, vicious rumour that super models aren't that smart. Of course they are; ask them any question, and they'll probably be able to give you an insightful, accurate response... Unless it's about Beyoncé.

During an interview with Love magazine, Taylor Swift's bestie and super model, Karlie Kloss filled out a "mega fan profile" and described herself as Queen B's biggest fan... And got quite a few of the facts on her completely wrong.

> Beyoncé's Dad Found Out About Her Pregnancy In The Strangest Way & We're Kinda Surprised

She initially wrote that she'd been a fan of Beyoncé since Destiny's Child, 2003. Even though Destiny's Child formed in 1990, and had LOADS of their biggest hits, including 'Say My Name', 'Survivor', 'Bootylicious' and 'Independent Women, Part 1', were all released prior to 2003.

But to make matters worse, when asked how Beyoncé had influenced her life, she said "She is the soundtrack to my LIFE! C'mon, 'Waterfalls'?!"

Yeah. That classic Beyoncé song 'Waterfalls'. That was never released by Beyoncé. And was instead released by TLC in 1994. WHAT. A. MEGA FAN.

Karlie Kloss 2017 Australian OpenPic: Getty

Still, Karlie saw the funny side to her mistakes, and shared the original post on Twitter, saying LOL. But, FYI, don't go asking Karlie for any Beyoncé news; she probably thinks she's pregnant with quadruplets. And Kanye's the father.

You May Also Like...

Beyoncé - 'Hold Up'

Official Music Video

05:16

Trending On Capital FM

James Arthur Nose Surgery

"Stay Outta Trouble Kids" - James Arthur Uploaded A Pretty Gruesome Snap, With A Health Warning!
Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Beyonce Music

See more Beyonce Music

Beyonce News

See more Beyonce News

Beyoncé's Dad

Beyoncé's Dad Found Out About Her Pregnancy In The Strangest Way & We're Kinda Surprised
Beyonce Pregnancy Photoshoot

Did Beyoncé Just Hint At The Gender Of Her Twins? Fans Think They Know What She’s Having
Lady Gaga and Beyoncé Singing

A VERY Subtle Clue (Which You Probs Didn't See) Might Mean Beyoncé's Joining Lady Gaga At The Super Bowl

Beyonce Videos

See more Beyonce Videos

Jay Z Beyonce

Check Out The Best & Funniest Internet Reactions To Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement!

Beyonce pregnant twins

Beyoncé Just Announced She's Pregnant With Twins, With The Most Beautiful Picture We've Ever Seen...
Funny Beyoncé Waxwork

100 Points To You If You Can Actually Recognise Which Diva This DREADFUL Waxwork Is Meant To Be Of...

Beyonce Pictures

See more Beyonce Pictures

Beyonce pregnant with twins

Beyoncé Released More Unseen Pregnancy Photos Which Make Her Look Like An Actual Angel On Earth
Best Live Performances 2016

17 Of The Best LIVE Photos From 2016 Including Beyonce, Little Mix & Britney Spears
Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!