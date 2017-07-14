Beyoncé Has FINALLY Shared The First Picture Of Her Month-Old Twins And Confirmed Their Names!

14 July 2017, 07:57

Beyoncé's First Picture Of Twins

THEY'RE SO CUTE. WE JUST WANNA SQUEEZE THEIR LITTLE HEADS.

Beyoncé is nothing short of a legend, so when we found out that her and Bae Z had two more legends of their own, we squealed beyond belief.

Even though they're the most famous couple in the world, they managed to keep the birth of their children a top secret, until recently when Beyoncé uploaded a photo of her holding her new born twins.

> WATCH: Was Beyoncé Hinting At Jay-Z's Cheating Back In 2014 In This Emotional Live Performance?!

Beyoncé's First Picture Of TwinsPic: Instagram

Matching her pregnancy photos, the 'Single Ladies' singer was stood in a veil, in front of a big floral display, but this time, she had something different included - her two children, for their very first photo.

After one hour, the Instagram snap generated over 2.3 million likes, as it showed off her two new kids. She also confirmed their names as Sir Carter and Rumi, after many rumours circulating after their birth.

We eagerly await for all three of their kids to have a snap together. It's gon' be SOOOOOOO ADORABLE. <3 <3 <3

> Download Our App Now, And Catch All Of The Latest News On Beyoncé's Kids

With Sir Carter and Rumi, maybe Beyoncé could do her very own 'Single Ladies 2.0'?

WATCH: Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' vs Mexican Breakfast

00:46

Trending On Capital FM

Fans Hit Out At Love Island's "Heartless" Olivia As Mental Health Charity Praises Chris For Crying
Cheryl shows off her new blonde hairstyle

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Beyonce Music

See more Beyonce Music

Beyonce News

See more Beyonce News

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled Reveals The One Person He Gets Starstruck Around & No, It's Not Himself

Beyonce Videos

See more Beyonce Videos

Beyonce HBO Live Special

WATCH: Was Beyoncé Hinting At Jay-Z's Cheating Back In 2014 In This Emotional Live Performance?!

Beyonce Pictures

See more Beyonce Pictures

Beyonce pregnant with twins

Beyoncé Released More Unseen Pregnancy Photos Which Make Her Look Like An Actual Angel On Earth