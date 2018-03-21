Beyoncé & JAY Z’s Mythical Album Is Real & Here’s The Proof

People are dying to know what the pair have up their sleeves as Bey and Jay are seen filming around Jamaica!

This is NOT a drill. We repeat... this is NOT a drill.

Bey and Jay have been spotted all over Jamaica filming and people are freaking out that their new music may be just around the corner.

These two might be the busiest couple in showbiz at the moment but have managed to find time in between hosting parties and announcing world tours for a trip to the island.

> Is Jay Z On Beyoncé's New Album? Everything We Know So Far Inc. Release Date, Tracklist & More

They just announced their On The Run 2 Tour alongside an image of themselves riding on the back of a motorbike and the couple now been seen doing exactly that around the streets of Jamaica.

Beyoncé and Beyoncé’s husband in Jamaica is my favourite moment of 2018. — Sharine Taylor (@shharine) March 20, 2018

The Jamaica Observer even reports the pair, who travelled to the island with their children, have also been using a studio to record music and we literally cannot wait to hear what they've been working on.

Naturally this news has sent the internet into meltdown as people speculate what the pair are filming.

So Jay Z & Beyoncé are currently in Jamaica, wonder what’s up their sleeves — BreadWinner (@_ChillAzzCanBe) March 20, 2018

I wonder if whatever bey and jay are filming are actually interludes for the tour rather than a new mv for a conjunt album or whatever hm — ashhh (@bomishiro) March 21, 2018

Beyonce was also pictured serving some absolute lewwks as she filmed outside a barbershop in Jamaica's capital, Kingston.

Beyoncé filming a new video at a barbershop in Jamaica today. pic.twitter.com/9jRXueyVuk — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 21, 2018

If B's outfits alone can get us this excited, lord only knows whats going to happen if and (let's be honest) WHEN they drop new music.

The king and queen are finally returning and tbh we are extremely relieved.

> Download Our App For All The Latest On The Run Tour News

Watch Blue Ivy bid $19,000 in an art auction...

