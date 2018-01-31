People Believe Bey's Earrings Are A Secret Message To Her Beyhive

How can a pair of earrings stir up such a big rumour?!

And it's not just her earrings that have created a LOT of conversation within the hive, it was her choice of clutch bag too!

Eagle-eyed fans have picked apart Bey's Grammys outfit to the point where we're actually at a point where we're convinced the 'Single Ladies' star has new music coming out very soon.

And here's how...

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) onJan 28, 2018 at 10:45pm PST

Both Bey's earrings and clutch were in the shape of a panther and ten points to anyone out there who can tell us something interesting about a the panther atm???

YES! Marvel's new movie 'Black Panther' is ready to hit the big screen and the soundtrack is absolutely stacked with some of the biggest artists around.

Kendrick Lamar, Future and SZA are just a few of the artists with a feature on the album and now fans are convinced Bey is going to join them:

Beyonce wore not one, but TWO looks during the Grammys weekend inspired by the Black Panther Party… And her purse was a rhinestoned black panther.



WERE THEY CLUES? — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 30, 2018

First look, Beyonce had Black Panther earrings. Second look, she had a Black Panther hat. And on the third look, she had a Black Panther clutch. Queen supporting BLACK EXCELLENCE! pic.twitter.com/cSDoP4AOsb — FÉLIX (@CameToSlayBitch) January 30, 2018

If this does mean we're about to get a brand new Bey track (and on a superhero movie's soundtrack) then we're 10000% here for it!

