People Believe Bey's Earrings Are A Secret Message To Her Beyhive
31 January 2018, 16:50
How can a pair of earrings stir up such a big rumour?!
And it's not just her earrings that have created a LOT of conversation within the hive, it was her choice of clutch bag too!
> Be A True Member Of The Beyhive & Download Our App RN (You Won't Regret It)
Eagle-eyed fans have picked apart Bey's Grammys outfit to the point where we're actually at a point where we're convinced the 'Single Ladies' star has new music coming out very soon.
And here's how...
Both Bey's earrings and clutch were in the shape of a panther and ten points to anyone out there who can tell us something interesting about a the panther atm???
YES! Marvel's new movie 'Black Panther' is ready to hit the big screen and the soundtrack is absolutely stacked with some of the biggest artists around.
> Jay Z Reveals Beyoncé Basically Made Him Sleep On The Couch After He Cheated
Kendrick Lamar, Future and SZA are just a few of the artists with a feature on the album and now fans are convinced Bey is going to join them:
Beyonce wore not one, but TWO looks during the Grammys weekend inspired by the Black Panther Party… And her purse was a rhinestoned black panther.— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 30, 2018
WERE THEY CLUES?
First look, Beyonce had Black Panther earrings. Second look, she had a Black Panther hat. And on the third look, she had a Black Panther clutch. Queen supporting BLACK EXCELLENCE! pic.twitter.com/cSDoP4AOsb— FÉLIX (@CameToSlayBitch) January 30, 2018
If this does mean we're about to get a brand new Bey track (and on a superhero movie's soundtrack) then we're 10000% here for it!
Ever wondered exactly where Bey's 'Single Ladies' got its inspiration from?