People Believe Bey's Earrings Are A Secret Message To Her Beyhive

31 January 2018, 16:50

Beyonce Grammys Earrings Panthers

How can a pair of earrings stir up such a big rumour?!

And it's not just her earrings that have created a LOT of conversation within the hive, it was her choice of clutch bag too!

Eagle-eyed fans have picked apart Bey's Grammys outfit to the point where we're actually at a point where we're convinced the 'Single Ladies' star has new music coming out very soon.

And here's how...

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) onJan 28, 2018 at 10:45pm PST

Both Bey's earrings and clutch were in the shape of a panther and ten points to anyone out there who can tell us something interesting about a the panther atm???

YES! Marvel's new movie 'Black Panther' is ready to hit the big screen and the soundtrack is absolutely stacked with some of the biggest artists around. 

Kendrick Lamar, Future and SZA are just a few of the artists with a feature on the album and now fans are convinced Bey is going to join them:

If this does mean we're about to get a brand new Bey track (and on a superhero movie's soundtrack) then we're 10000% here for it!

