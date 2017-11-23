Beyoncé’s Set To Be Even Richer With Her New Christmas Capsule Collection

"Sis the season."

When you’re named 2017’s highest paid female musician in the world you’d think that you’d just chill at home in your mansion with a cuppa and Netflix and just stop working for the rest of your life.

But nope. Not Beyoncé. Just on Wednesday it was announced that she raked in a head-spinning $105million this year pretax and already Queen Bey’s on the ball to add to that unreal fortune.

Like seriously Beyoncé, give the rest of us a chance!

So with Christmas fast approaching, the 'Shining' singer thought it upon herself to give the world a capsule collection just in time for the holidays and it’s very Beyoncé.

If you like the sound of some Bey baubles for your Christmas tree, a hoodie with the singer’s face on it and some Yonce hoodies and fancy having a “thicc holiday,” you might want to head over to her site as fans are already on it.

One excited fan tweeted: “Jdjcekfmkd I was trying to save money this month, but this new Beyoncé holiday merch has me impulse buying s***. She's f****** with my financial responsibility again. #haveathiccholiday.”

Beyoncé just released Holiday Merch .. Rihanna just released stunna liquid lipstick ... My pockets can’t keep up — Cardi Ni (@beautifullyNiA) 23 November 2017

anyone wanna buy me beyoncé merch for christmas? thanks — Jackie Molina (@jackieeeem_) 23 November 2017