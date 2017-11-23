Beyoncé’s Set To Be Even Richer With Her New Christmas Capsule Collection

23 November 2017, 16:10

beyonce Christmas collection

"Sis the season."

When you’re named 2017’s highest paid female musician in the world you’d think that you’d just chill at home in your mansion with a cuppa and Netflix and just stop working for the rest of your life.

But nope. Not Beyoncé. Just on Wednesday it was announced that she raked in a head-spinning $105million this year pretax and already Queen Bey’s on the ball to add to that unreal fortune.

Like seriously Beyoncé, give the rest of us a chance!

So with Christmas fast approaching, the 'Shining' singer thought it upon herself to give the world a capsule collection just in time  for the holidays and it’s very Beyoncé.

If you like the sound of some Bey baubles for your Christmas tree, a hoodie with the singer’s face on it and some Yonce hoodies and fancy having a “thicc holiday,” you might want to head over to her site as fans are already on it. 

 

New #Beyonce Holiday Merch —> shop.beyonce.com #swipe

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) onNov 22, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

One excited fan tweeted: “Jdjcekfmkd I was trying to save money this month, but this new Beyoncé holiday merch has me impulse buying s***. She's f****** with my financial responsibility again. #haveathiccholiday.” 

