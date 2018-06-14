People Are Convinced Beyonce Is Pregnant After Performing With A 'Bump'

People think Beyonce may be pregnant again after photos from her On The Run II tour with Jay-Z show her with a 'bump' and her wearing large oversized coats.

Beyonce and Jay-Z only wished their twin babies Rumi and Sir Carter a happy first birthday during their Manchester leg of On The Run II tour.

Many think the 'Lemonade' singer already has another bun in the oven after photos emerge apparently showing a bump as she performs on stage.

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Posed With Lookalike Twins During The First Night Of Their 'On The Run II' Tour

But beyonce is DEFO pregnant pic.twitter.com/wBPO4aF8Ro — Chloé (@chloemilne96) June 9, 2018

Her tour wardrobe has consisted of plenty of figure hugging bedazzled leotards, but she's paired most of them with jackets or distracting details like oversized arms that can cover her stomach. But B is the queen of fashion and oversized jackets are totally in right now.

Look I haven’t seen a tour outfit that makes me say “oh she’s definitely not pregnant”. She’s wearing blazers, capes, and extra accessories around her abdomen. I’m suspicious. Beyoncé might be pregnant again. https://t.co/c9IaMyoBDX — Tara Vancil (@tarahearsmusic) June 9, 2018

A love Beyoncé and think she looks fabulous but was it just me who thought she looked a wee bit pregnant last night ?? — Katie McGavin (@katie_mcgavin) June 10, 2018

Bey and Jay's tour is basically one massive display of their love, with videos of the renewal of their marriage vows and messages about their love shining behind them as they smooch on stage in between playing their hits, so it wouldn't be such surprising news if she was having another little Carter!

Let the 'is she isn't she' games begin!

