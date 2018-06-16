Beyoncé & Jay Z Just Dropped A Joint Album On Stage In London

16 June 2018, 22:48

beyonce

OH MY GOD!

Beyoncé & Jay Z have dropped a joint album and fans are losing it. 

The ultimate power couple, who are currently on the UK leg of their On The Run II tour, made the announcement tonight at London Stadium.

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) onJun 6, 2018 at 1:21pm PDT

At the end of the show, large white text popped up on a black screen which simply read “album out now.” 

The record is titled ‘Everything Is Love’ and is currently only available to stream on Tidal (obvz).

You just know it’s going to be full of absolute bangers! 

