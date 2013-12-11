Avicii - 'Hey Brother' (Official video)

11 December 2013, 09:39

Avicii Hey Brother Music Video

The 'Wake Me Up' DJ is back with the video for his latest single from 'True'.

Avicii has unveiled the emotional video for his brand new single 'Hey Brother'.

[[ This video has been removed ]]

The Swedish DJ is releasing the track as his third single from 2013 album 'True'. 

The Video for 'Hey Brother' follows a pair of brothers caught up in the struggles of war, and features footage of them in their childhood days as well as struggling with the difficulties of wartime in their adult years.

Avicii is set to return to the UK in February 2013 for a string of new tour dates to promote 'True'.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Avicii Music

See more Avicii Music

Avicii News

See more Avicii News

Avicii & Otto Knows - Back Where I Belong

LISTEN: Otto Knows & Avicii Have Just Dropped A HUGE #FridayFeeling Banger!
Avicii & Martin Garrix

This Fan-Made Video Of Avicii & Martin Garrix's Brand New Collab Has ALL The Feelings!
Avicii & Sia

Hold Up, Is Avicii Releasing A Track With Sia Before He Retires?

Avicii Videos

See more Avicii Videos

Avicii Photo Shoot

“Let’s Go Out With A Bang”! - Avicii Just Announced His Retirement In A HEART-WRENCHING Fan Letter!

Martin Garrix & Marshmello

Is Martin Garrix Secretly Masquerading As Mysterious DJ Marshmello?

Martin Garrix

30 Under 30

Adele, Ed Sheeran & PewDiePie Lead Forbes' '30 Under 30' 2016

Avicii Pictures

See more Avicii Pictures

Camila Cabello real name

Pop Stars' Real Names: 48 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed
DJ Earnings 2016

Cash Kings Of EDM: 2016's Highest Paid DJs Revealed

Tim Bergling Avicii Twitter Images

From Dreadlocks To A Jessie J Bob - 8 Hairstyles We NEVER Expected To See Avicii Rocking!