Avicii Catches Up On House Of Cards While In Hospital Recovering From Surgery

2 April 2014, 11:52

Avicii

The 'Wake Me Up' DJ has been keeping fans up-to-date on what he's up to during his recovery.

Avicii has tweeted fans to update them from hospital, while revealing that catching up on House Of Cards is helping him cope during his recovery.

The 'Hey Brother' DJ and producer was rushed to hospital over the weekend after falling ill, resulting in him having to have his gallbladder removed, but has been keeping fans up-to-date on his progress.

"Still in hospital! At least I'm finally catching up to season 2 of House Of Cards," Avicii tweeted this week. "Now I feel like s**t but at least I'm on a road to recovery."

The Swedish DJ reveals he is a big fan of the US Netflix original TV series, which stars Kevin Spacey as an ambitious and manipulative political figure named Frank Underwood.

[[ This video has been removed ]]

