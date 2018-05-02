Avicii's Family Flew Out To Oman To Try And Save Him After A "Worrying Phonecall" Before His Suicide

His family weren't able to prevent his tragic suicide.

Following the tragic news that Avicii committed suicide, more tragic details have emerged about how his family tried to save him in his final hours.

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was just 28 years old when he took his own life, and a source close to his family revealed that one of his relatives arrived to Oman just two hours after he’d committed suicide after rushing to try and save him.

The source revealed to Swedish website Stoppa Pressarna, “The family was aware that Tim felt bad. It went up and down, but when he was in Oman, it became worse.

"When they talked to Tim on the phone they became worried. The family realised that it was really bad and that one had to act."

One of his family members immediately boarded a flight to try and save him, but tragically Aviciii had taken his own life just two hours before the plane landed.

The source added, “It's terrible for the family, an unusual sense of powerlessness and frustration that Tim left them in such young years. It's a big tragedy. He was really a great guy."

It comes after haunting footage in Avicii’s documentary film saw him in hospital and struggling with the pace of life on tour, which led to him retiring from music early.

His family released a statement after his death reading, “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions.

"An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music.

"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.

"Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed.

"The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you. Your family."

