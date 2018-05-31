Ariana Grande Cancelled Some Huge Collabs On Upcoming Song 'The Light Is Coming'

Ariana Grande wasn't happy with any of the rappers who'd laid down verses for her new song 'The Light Is Coming', so she called up her old pal Nicki Minaj to replace them!

We're overly excited for Ariana Grande's new album 'Sweetener' to drop, especially since 'No Tears Left To Cry' was such a massive anthem.

So when Ariana opened up about her new song 'The Light Is Coming' and the talk around potential features began, Nicki Minaj and Drake were the two names on everyones lips.

But now it seems that if Drake was indeed involved with the track, he's since been dropped as Ariana's revealed she auditioned eight rappers for the song before calling up Nicki!



In an interview with Fader, Ariana explained, “I don't mean to sound like a terrible person, but I wasn't in love with any of it” after confirming that there were eight big names who she decided not to inclide on the album track.

But revealing Nicki's reaction to her text message recruiting her for the song Ariana claims Nicki simply said, “'Ho-lee-s**t-I-love-this'."

She went on to add, "I went in my slippers and pajamas to the studio and she killed it. That's what Nicki Minaj does, she elevates a record. If you're going to have a rapper on a song, they need to really really really be there for a reason, and she does that every single time.”

Whilst Ariana hasn't named the eight rapppers who were cut from the song, but fans are convinced one of them was Drake after he and Nicki both replied to an Instagram post Ariana shared recently.



Drake was potentially just jumping into the comments and messing around with the lightbulb emoji, but it started a lot of rumours that he'd be featuring alongside Nicki.

Ariana's mum appeared to shut those riumours down when she liked a post by one fan which stated that 'The Light Is Coming' is a collab between Ariana and Nicki!! NO ONE ELSE!...

DRAKE IS NOT on “The Light Is coming” Ariana’s Mom @joangrande liked this tweet pic.twitter.com/SMvJTTsqJu — (@iitsRafael) May 30, 2018

