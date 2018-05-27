Ariana Grande Teases New Single 'The Light Is Coming' And It's A Massive Collab

27 May 2018, 22:17

Ariana Grande teases music on social media

According to rumours, Ari's got two of the biggest artists in the world to feature on her new single.

Ariana Grande has teased her possible new single 'The Light Is Coming' - and it seems it's going to be a huge collaboration!

Ari shared a 21-second clip on her social media accounts featuring her vocals along with a rap from Nicki Minaj. In the video, Ariana is sat in the dark in a car singing along to the new song and it features the line "The light is coming" over and over again.

> Everything We Know About Ariana's New Album Sweetener Is Right Here!

Ariana has teamed up with Nicki for some of her biggest hits in the past, including 'Bang Bang' and 'Side to Side'.

But according to rumours, Nicki Minaj isn't the only artist featuring on Ariana's new song.

Fans think that Drake is also on the track, after both him and Nicki commented with a lightbulb emoji on one of Ariana's Instagram posts. Nicki then responded to Drake's comment with a shush emoji (you know what we mean) so something secret is definitely going down!

Drake and Nicki Minaj comment on Ariana Grande's I 

Ariana released 'No Tears Left to Cry' as the first single from her new album Sweetener back in April and shot to No. 1 on The Official Vodafone Big Top 40 - we can't wait to hear the follow-up!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest On AG4!

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande Pete Davidson Instagram Post

Pete Davidson Slams Claims Relationship With Ariana Grande Is "Toxic" Due To Mental Illness

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

ariana grande hair

Ariana Grande Ditches Icy Blonde Hair

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Best Live Performances 2016

17 Of The Best LIVE Photos From 2016 Including Beyonce, Little Mix & Britney Spears