Ariana Grande Teases New Single 'The Light Is Coming' And It's A Massive Collab

According to rumours, Ari's got two of the biggest artists in the world to feature on her new single.

Ariana Grande has teased her possible new single 'The Light Is Coming' - and it seems it's going to be a huge collaboration!

Ari shared a 21-second clip on her social media accounts featuring her vocals along with a rap from Nicki Minaj. In the video, Ariana is sat in the dark in a car singing along to the new song and it features the line "The light is coming" over and over again.

Ariana has teamed up with Nicki for some of her biggest hits in the past, including 'Bang Bang' and 'Side to Side'.

But according to rumours, Nicki Minaj isn't the only artist featuring on Ariana's new song.

Fans think that Drake is also on the track, after both him and Nicki commented with a lightbulb emoji on one of Ariana's Instagram posts. Nicki then responded to Drake's comment with a shush emoji (you know what we mean) so something secret is definitely going down!

Ariana released 'No Tears Left to Cry' as the first single from her new album Sweetener back in April and shot to No. 1 on The Official Vodafone Big Top 40 - we can't wait to hear the follow-up!

