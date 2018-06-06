Ariana Grande Raps About New Bae Pete Davidson As He Jokes About Being Her Intern

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are showing everyone just how strong they are ATM with this cute video.

Ariana Grande and new bae Pete Davidson have made it clear to everyone they are head over heels for one another, and have taken to their social media accounts to gush about one another ever since they went public a month ago.

In her recent Instagram story, Ariana raps a Nicki Minaj verse from their upcoming track 'The Light Is Coming' and changed the end of every line to 'Pete'. The original lyrics read:

"Everything I peep

Can't just unsee

Sips tea. And it's unsweet

Where's that bad gyal

One that done speak"

Ariana gave fans a sneak preview of track from upcoming album Sweetener featuring a rap verse from her favourite rap collaborator Nicki Minaj during her 'Wango Tango' performance last week.

We even got to witness some of Pete's signature humour, as he chilled in the background of Ari's shots, exclaiming: "Hi! Just started my new internship" to chuckles around the room. Ah, young love.

