Ariana Grande Addresses Pete Davidson's Manchester Terror Attack Jokes

After Pete Davidson received backlash for a joke he made in 2017, his fiancé, Ariana Grande, has responded saying she didn't find the joke funny.

In 2017, the world was shocked by an attack on the Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande performance. But shortly after, Ari's now-fiancé, Pete Davidson, made jokes about the event in his comedy set.

After parents who lost their children in the terror attack suggested that Pete should apologise for his "disgusting" jokes, Ariana Grande has spoken out.

Oscar, a follower of Ariana's on Twitter, said "She was just broken after the Manchester bombing, so I don't know why she is still with Pete", to which Ariana replied "this has been v tough & conflicting on my heart.

"he uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. we all deal w trauma differently," continued the 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer to her 57.7M followers. "I of course didn’t find it funny. it was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate"

She then went on to say that she "hears and respects" her followers always.

