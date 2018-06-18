Ariana Grande Has Revealed A Song On Her New Album Is Titled 'Pete'

18 June 2018, 14:23

Ariana Grande Pete Davidson Interlude

She's seriously in love with this fella isn't she.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are easily the cutest couple to have formed in 2018. They've rocked matching Harry Potter outfits, he's supposedly got a tattoo dedicated to Ari and now it looks like she's showing her love for her man on new album 'Sweetener'.

> Ariana Grande Just Hinted That She And Pete Davidson Have Already Moved In Together

In classic Ariana style, she's been chatting to her fans on Twitter about the upcoming release as well as sharing audio snippets on her social media accounts.

On Insta, Ariana shared this clip of a song:

 

three days til sweetener preorder

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) onJun 17, 2018 at 9:20am PDT

 

> Download our app to keep up to date with all your Grande news (especially that new album!).

And fans were of course, quick to question the pop starlet on what they were hearing...

Without hesitation, Ariana revealed the song heard was named 'Pete' and will appear as an interlude on her new LP!

 

YAS! Bring on the album.... like right now... ok, thanks, bye.

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande Pete Davidson Living Together

Ariana Grande Just Hinted That She And Pete Davidson Have Already Moved In Together

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Pete Davidson Ariana Grande Relationship Timeline

Someone Actually Made A Calender Charting The Whole Of Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson's Relationship

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Best Live Performances 2016

17 Of The Best LIVE Photos From 2016 Including Beyonce, Little Mix & Britney Spears