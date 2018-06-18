Ariana Grande Has Revealed A Song On Her New Album Is Titled 'Pete'

She's seriously in love with this fella isn't she.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are easily the cutest couple to have formed in 2018. They've rocked matching Harry Potter outfits, he's supposedly got a tattoo dedicated to Ari and now it looks like she's showing her love for her man on new album 'Sweetener'.

> Ariana Grande Just Hinted That She And Pete Davidson Have Already Moved In Together

In classic Ariana style, she's been chatting to her fans on Twitter about the upcoming release as well as sharing audio snippets on her social media accounts.

On Insta, Ariana shared this clip of a song:

three days til sweetener preorder A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) onJun 17, 2018 at 9:20am PDT

> Download our app to keep up to date with all your Grande news (especially that new album!).

And fans were of course, quick to question the pop starlet on what they were hearing...

WHAT SONG WAS THE SNIPPET MISS GRANDE — xavier (@notearscunt) June 18, 2018

Without hesitation, Ariana revealed the song heard was named 'Pete' and will appear as an interlude on her new LP!

the one from today isss from an interlude ab pete — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 18, 2018

YAS! Bring on the album.... like right now... ok, thanks, bye.