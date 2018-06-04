Pete Davidson's Ex Breaks Silence On His Ariana Grande Relationship

Having ended his previous relationship about one month before going public with Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson appeared to move on fairly quickly, especially when he got some Ariana tattoos!

However, his ex girlfriend Cazzie David has now spoken out for the first time since the pair's relationship emerged and it's fair to say her response is the sassiest Instagram post we've seen for a long time!

Taking to Instagram, Cazzie posted a picture of herself sitting in the back of a jeep with grassy plains behind her, whilst wearing a sun hat and camo trousers alongside the caption, 'Been in Africa, what’d I miss ??'.

Many people have taken the caption to be shade thrown at her ex's new relationship with Ariana so soon after her own relationship ended and various well known names have already jumped into the comments to praise the writer/actress' snap.

Singer Lorde wrote, 'You’re so hot omg', whilst comedian Amy Schumer compared Cazzie to George Clooney's wife Amal, simply writing, 'You’re Amal'.

A month before going public with his relationship with Ariana Grande, Pete told People Magazine that he and Cazzie had split up, revealing, ‘We’re not together anymore. She’ll be great and she’ll be fine. I think she’ll be okay.’

Cazzie last shared a picture of herself with Pete just four weeks ago alongside the caption 'Bffs' with a heart emoji.

Bffs A post shared by CAZZIE (@cazziedavid) onMay 3, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

