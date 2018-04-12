Ariana Grande Quickly Tweeted & Deleted This Huge New Music Hint

Ariana has been teasing fans for months about her new music by dropping the tear emoji into cryptic posts, but this is the biggest hint yet.

Ariana Grande has given fans the biggest hint yet that her new single that is due for release very soon is titled 'No Tears Left To Cry'.

The singer has been dropping hints all over the place, from possible album artwork teasers and track titles, but has now tweeted and very quickly deleted this post.

UPDATE!! ariana has confirmed no tears left to cry! she posted this on her story and then quickly deleted it. #notearslefttocryiscoming #ag4iscoming @arianagrande pic.twitter.com/0OT4Fw8J11 — Ariana Grande Updates (@ari93updates) April 11, 2018

She captioned the short lived post: ''None of this would be possible without my amazing team. Soon babes <3''

Fans were also sent into meltdown after they spotted Ari sporting the same words on a sweater on a recent trip to Disneyland.

#NoTearsLeftToCryIsComing IT’S ON HER SWEATER PLEASE LET THIS BE THE TITTLE OF HER ALBUM OR THE FIRST SINGLE OF AG4 pic.twitter.com/n7tDd3RHb4 — Esmee (@_ArianaTorGirl) April 10, 2018

And now, even her pals are sporting the shirts, including celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton.

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) onApr 11, 2018 at 1:09pm PDT

This will be the first material she has released since the Manchester Arena attack, which will have happened one year ago in May.

We literally cannot wait to see what Ari has in store for us and all these mysterious hints are getting us seriously pumped!

Picture: GIPHY

