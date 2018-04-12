Ariana Grande Quickly Tweeted & Deleted This Huge New Music Hint

12 April 2018, 17:30

Ariana Grande Teasing New Music Asset

Ariana has been teasing fans for months about her new music by dropping the tear emoji into cryptic posts, but this is the biggest hint yet.

Ariana Grande has given fans the biggest hint yet that her new single that is due for release very soon is titled 'No Tears Left To Cry'.

> What Is The Release Date For Ariana Grande's New Album?

The singer has been dropping hints all over the place, from possible album artwork teasers and track titles, but has now tweeted and very quickly deleted this post.

She captioned the short lived post: ''None of this would be possible without my amazing team. Soon babes <3'' 

Fans were also sent into meltdown after they spotted Ari sporting the same words on a sweater on a recent trip to Disneyland.

And now, even her pals are sporting the shirts, including celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton.

 

 

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) onApr 11, 2018 at 1:09pm PDT

This will be the first material she has released since the Manchester Arena attack, which will have happened one year ago in May.

We literally cannot wait to see what Ari has in store for us and all these mysterious hints are getting us seriously pumped!

Picture: GIPHY

Download Our Fancy New App To Keep Up To Date With All The Latest Music Releases

Watch Harry Styles pay tribute to the Manchester Attack in the best way...

 

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

ariana manchester terror attack victim

Britain’s Got Talent Judges Moved To Tears By Manchester Terror Attack Survivor 

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande & Dua Lipa Collab Leaked?

Is This A Leaked Snippet Of Dua Lipa & Ariana Grande Collab 'Bad To You'?

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Best Live Performances 2016

17 Of The Best LIVE Photos From 2016 Including Beyonce, Little Mix & Britney Spears