Ariana Grande's 'Problem' Covered By YouTube Star... In TWENTY Different Styles!

2 July 2014, 10:45

The US superstar's No. 1 hit has been given the cover treatment... from Destiny's Child to Elvis!

Can't get enough of Ariana Grande's 'Problem? Neither can this chap… he's covered it in TWENTY different styles!

From the king of rock 'n' roll Elvis Presley to the bootylicious style of Destiny's Child, YouTube sensation Anthony has given 'Problem' the Ten Second Songs treatment.

Seeing the uber-talented singer singing Ariana & Iggy's number one single in the style of DMX or Gregorian monks is… simply put… a MUST-SEE!

[[ This video has been removed ]]

