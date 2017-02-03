The Associated Press Tweeted That Ariana Grande Was Pregnant & Everyone Freaked Out

3 February 2017, 11:23

Ariana Grande Pregnant

Well we're just gonna throw it out there... someone's probably getting fired!

The Associated Press have accidentally posted a tweet to say that Ariana Grande is preggers and as far as we know...she's not. 

@APEntertainment account posted a photo of the “Side to Side” singer, 23, with the caption, “Ariana Grande is pregnant, guess who’s the father? #ArianaGrande.”

The comment was quickly deleted, and the AP wrote about the mistake in a follow-up tweet. “.@APEntertainment has deleted from its account a tweet about Ariana Grande,” the comment read. “It was unauthorized. We are investigating.”

Despite the tweet being deleted, it hasn't stopped the confusion from spreading and now half of Twitter thought was preggers.

Grande, who is dating Mac Miller, has yet to address the mishap. Instead, she has been busy promoting her upcoming Dangerous Woman Tour, which kicks off at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Friday. 

The European leg of the tour will begin at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on May 8th.

