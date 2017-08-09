Did Ariana Grande Slide Into Niall Horan’s DMs To Shade Liam Payne’s Music?!

The DMs were apparently leaked after Ariana’s account was hacked.

There’s nothing we’d love more than to get a sneaky look in our fave celebs’ DMs, and – if these screenshots are to be believed – we might just have seen what goes down in the DMs between Niall Horan and Ariana Grande after her account was hacked…

Ariana’s account did get hacked last week, and these mysterious screenshots appeared, claiming to be of her conversation with Niall Horan after he posted a video of him dancing to Liam Payne’s song, ‘Get Low’.

Ariana is said to have messaged Niall saying, “Not to be shady / sorry I know he’s your friend / but holy s**t is your music so much cooler than his. K that’s all.”

Niall didn’t reply to the message, but dropped her a message a couple of days later to say “hi” instead.

Obviously there’s no telling whether the messages are legit or just a clever Photoshop job, but Ariana did admit that she got hacked on 4th August…

y'all when i got hacked this am A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) onAug 4, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Ari and Niall are friends, having hung out together in the past, and Ariana even had Niall on the bill for her One Love Manchester concert too.