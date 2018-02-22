Ariana Grande Was Forced To Pull Out Of The BRITs Due To Doctor's Orders

Ariana really wanted to be there to perform.

Ariana Grande was set to perform a tribute to the victims of the terror attack that tragically took place at her Manchester concert last year, but the singer was forced to pull out last minute.

However, a source has revealed that Ariana was so desperate to take to the BRITs stage for what would have been a moving tribute to the 22 fans that sadly lost their lives, that she was willing to get on a plane even though she’s currently unwell.

A source told a tabloid: "Ariana desperately wanted to come - she was so ill but she still wanted to get on the plane. Her doctor told her that she couldn't perform, there was no question.

"She wasn't even allowed to get on the plane - that's how ill she was. She's at home resting now but she's devastated to miss it."

Following the 24-year-old having to pull out, Liam Gallagher was called to step in in her place.

The Oasis star performed the band’s single, ‘Live Forever.’

Ariana was clearly sad to not be there and tuned in from home and shared video footage of Liam’s performance on her Insta stories.

Following the heartbreaking attack at the concert on 22nd May last year, the One Love Manchester concert was organised and Ariana and a number of artists came together to hold the tribute gig to the victims.