Ariana Grande Apologises For Misleading Fans With "New Lyrics" About Nicki Minaj

14 May 2018, 06:43

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj Tweet

"sometimes i am going to tweet things that aren’t lyrics"

Every time Ariana Grande posts to Twitter, we kinda lose it. We drop whatever we're doing and try to read into it... Mainly because she'll have probably written it upside down.

Recently, Ari wrote "i love my big sis Nicki Minaj so f***in much", followed by "there’s jus nobody better". After 196k likes on the two posts, fans started to expect these were upcoming lyrics.

However, they weren't.

Ariana Grande 2018 CoachellaPic: Getty

Ariana quickly took to Twitter to explain that these weren't lyrics, and she was just sharing some love for the 'Pound the Alarm' singer, which quickly took to them two sharing anecdotes about running out together in their slippers.

Finally, the 'Focus' sensation shared a message to her 57.2m followers, saying "warning : sometimes i am going to tweet things that aren’t lyrics or tea is that ok i’m sry ily"

She did, however, end her day by saying she loves us all, so even though these weren't actual lyrics, we're pleased.

