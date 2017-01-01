Ariana Grande & John Legend - 'Beauty & The Beast' Lyrics

[Ariana Grande:]

Tale as old as time

True as it can be

Barely even friends

Then somebody bends

Unexpectedly



[Ariana Grande & John Legend:]

Just a little change

Small to say the least

Both a little scared

Neither one prepared

Beauty and the Beast



[Ariana Grande & John Legend:]

Ever just the same

Ever a surprise

Ever as before

And ever just as sure

As the sun will rise



Ever just the same

And ever a surprise

Ever as before

And ever just as sure

As the sun will rise



Tale as old as time

Tune as old as song

Bitter-sweet and strange

Finding you can change

Learning you were wrong



Certain as the sun

Certain as the sun

Rising in the east

Tale as old as time

Song as old as rhyme

Beauty and the Beast



Tale as old as time

Song as old as rhyme

Beauty and the Beast



Beauty and...

Beauty and the Beast