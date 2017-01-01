Beauty & The Beast
Ariana Grande & John Legend

Ariana Grande & John Legend - 'Beauty & The Beast' Lyrics

 

[Ariana Grande:]
Tale as old as time
True as it can be
Barely even friends
Then somebody bends
Unexpectedly

[Ariana Grande & John Legend:]
Just a little change
Small to say the least
Both a little scared
Neither one prepared
Beauty and the Beast

[Ariana Grande & John Legend:]
Ever just the same
Ever a surprise
Ever as before
And ever just as sure
As the sun will rise

Ever just the same
And ever a surprise
Ever as before
And ever just as sure
As the sun will rise

Tale as old as time
Tune as old as song
Bitter-sweet and strange
Finding you can change
Learning you were wrong

Certain as the sun
Certain as the sun
Rising in the east
Tale as old as time
Song as old as rhyme
Beauty and the Beast

Tale as old as time
Song as old as rhyme
Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and...
Beauty and the Beast

 

