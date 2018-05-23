This Manchester Attack Ariana Grande Dance Tribute Was Perfect

At the one year anniversary since the Manchester attack, a mass dance took off during a performance of Ariana Grande's 'One Last Time'.

A spontaneous dance between strangers broke out at the one year memorial of the Manchester attack that killed 22 people at Ariana Grande's concert.

Ariana Grande Has Posted A Touching Tribute 1 Year After The Manchester Arena Attack

What started as a small group of people dancing quickly turned into a huge group of strangers joining hands to dance to Ariana's song 'One Last Time', sung by the Manchester Survivors Choir.

A symbol of the unity shown by the city who came together to remember those who lost their lives, it was also similar to the dancing policeman at the One Love Manchester concert, who captured the nation's hearts.

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News