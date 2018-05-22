Ariana Grande Has Posted A Touching Tribute 1 Year After The Manchester Arena Attack

22 May 2018, 06:32

Ariana Grande Manchester Tweet

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' star has sent her support to the city with a heartfelt message.

Believe it or not, it has already been one whole year since the awful attacks at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena where 22 innocent lives were lost.

> Ariana Grande’s Revealed The Daily Pain She Deals With Following The Manchester Attack

The singer didn't waste any time when it came to showing her love for the city and its people with a few gorgeous words...

Manchester itself has planted a trail of memorial trees in remembrance of the victims with members of the public able to hang tributes on the branches.

Ari had previously opened up in interiview with TIME revealing, "I don’t want to give it that much power... that’s why I did my best to react the way I did. The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won".

Tributes from Ari's fans have also flooded Twitter:

Ariana Grande Manchester Attack Interview Asset

Ariana Grande’s Revealed The Daily Pain She Deals With Following The Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande No Tears Left To Cry Comparison

This Comparison Of Two 'No Tears Left To Cry' Videos Prove Ariana Grande Is The Ultimate Vocalist

