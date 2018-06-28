Watch: Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Couple Goals Singing Karaoke At Her Birthday Party

If you aren't singing an angsty rock duet at karaoke with your fiancé on your birthday like Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, are you even living?

They may have gone from 0-100 in the space of one month, but Ariana Grande and her fiancé, SNL comedian Pete Davidson are showing the world time and time again that they are definitely having more fun than you, and her 25th birthday party was no exception to this.

Ariana threw a karaoke birthday bash at 'Frames Bowling Lounge' in New York, where the likes of Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, and brother Frankie Grande were in attendance and the 'No Tears Left To Cry' superstar wasted no time in treating her guests to some of her show stopping vocals.

After a rendition of Beyoncé's 'Love On Top', which literally only Queen B and Ari have the vocal range to sing anyway (trust us, we've tried) she took to the floor to awaken the dormant goth within us all to belt out Evanescence's' 'Bring Me To Life' and we're honestly obsessed.

