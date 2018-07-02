Ariana Grande's New Single 'God Is A Woman': Lyrics, Video & More

Ariana announced the next single taken from her album 'Sweetener' will be called 'God Is A Woman' and here's everything we know about it!

When Ariana Grande announced her new album 'Sweetener', we were super excited and rightly so. Tracks like 'No Tears Left To Cry' and 'The Light Is Coming' have been amazing so far and now we're about to get 'God Is A Woman'.

Ari made the announcement about her latest single via Twitter, where she revealed the news in a chat with a fan.

Taking to Twitter, Ariana wrote, 'no u already have raindrops now ! my bad. this was confusing. i decided to give u raindrops last minute for my bday. jul 20 you’ll be getting my official second single.' to which one fan responded 'WAIT SO IS THAT GOD IS A WOMAN'?

WAIT SO IS THAT GOD IS A WOMAN — lilly (@sweetenerlilly) June 27, 2018

Of course Ariana clearly couldn't keep that a secret any longer and she simply replied 'yep' sending every Arianator's wig flying!

Ariana Grande 'God Is A Woman' Release Date

Revealed by the lady herself on Twitter, Ariana claimed that we'll be getting 'God Is a Woman' on 20th July 2018, so we'll be sitting on the edge of our seat waiting for it until then!

Ariana Grande 'God Is A Woman' Lyrics

We'll bring you the official lyrics to 'God Is A Woman' as soon as we have them.

