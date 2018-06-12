Ariana Grande's Surprise Engagement Was Weirdly Predicted 18 Months Ago By Twitter

The Twitter account has predicted a number of other surprising moments from 2018 and now we're a little bit scared!

After the rumours began swirling that Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Pete Davidson had gotten engaged, we didn't know what to think. The couple have only been together for a few weeks following Ariana's split from rapper Mac Miller, so it would be a pretty big surprise if it was true.

Then Ariana started liking fans tweets and seemingly confirming that she was now engaged to Pete and we totally freaked!

But whilst that has caught everyone by surprise, one thing we found even more shocking was that a Twitter account actually predicted this would happen - BACK IN JANUARY 2017!

Ariana Grande will get engaged — 2018 Predictions (@2018_predict) January 1, 2017

Whilst the prediction was probably referring to Ariana's past relationship with Mac Miller, it didn't specifically reference her ex in the post, so technically they've absolutely nailed this one and it turns out there are more.

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj will work together again - check. Shawn Mendes will announce and release his new album - check. Christina Aguilera's long awaited album wlll finally be released - check. Seriously, what does this account not know?

Ariana x Nicki — 2018 Predictions (@2018_predict) December 25, 2017

Shawn will announce and release his next album — 2018 Predictions (@2018_predict) December 31, 2017

Xtina's long awaited album will finally be released — 2018 Predictions (@2018_predict) August 11, 2017

There are quite a few things that they haven't got right just yet however, such as Stanger Things not being renewed after season 3 and two One Direction members joining forces to collab on a top 10 song, but there's still time!

Sadly, Stranger Things will not be renewed after Season 3 — 2018 Predictions (@2018_predict) December 31, 2017

Two one direction members will reunite and collab on a top 10 song — 2018 Predictions (@2018_predict) December 31, 2017

Although there's one prediction they've made which we really hope becomes a reality pretty soon...

New little mix album will be their BEST — 2018 Predictions (@2018_predict) December 31, 2017

