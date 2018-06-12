Ariana Grande's Surprise Engagement Was Weirdly Predicted 18 Months Ago By Twitter

12 June 2018, 12:17

Ariana Grande

The Twitter account has predicted a number of other surprising moments from 2018 and now we're a little bit scared!

After the rumours began swirling that Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Pete Davidson had gotten engaged, we didn't know what to think. The couple have only been together for a few weeks following Ariana's split from rapper Mac Miller, so it would be a pretty big surprise if it was true.

Then Ariana started liking fans tweets and seemingly confirming that she was now engaged to Pete and we totally freaked!

> Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Engaged

But whilst that has caught everyone by surprise, one thing we found even more shocking was that a Twitter account actually predicted this would happen - BACK IN JANUARY 2017!

Whilst the prediction was probably referring to Ariana's past relationship with Mac Miller, it didn't specifically reference her ex in the post, so technically they've absolutely nailed this one and it turns out there are more.

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj will work together again - check. Shawn Mendes will announce and release his new album - check. Christina Aguilera's long awaited album wlll finally be released - check. Seriously, what does this account not know?

There are quite a few things that they haven't got right just yet however, such as Stanger Things not being renewed after season 3 and two One Direction members joining forces to collab on a top 10 song, but there's still time!

Although there's one prediction they've made which we really hope becomes a reality pretty soon...

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News!

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande Troye Sivan Dance To This Single Art

Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande Are Ready To Drop Their Vibey Masterpiece 'Dance To This'

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Pete Davidson

Who Is Pete Davidson? Ariana Grande’s New Boyfriend Details Revealed As They’re Reportedly Engaged

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Best Live Performances 2016

17 Of The Best LIVE Photos From 2016 Including Beyonce, Little Mix & Britney Spears