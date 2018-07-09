Ariana Grande Defends Justin Bieber’s Quick Engagement After Fans Claim It’s Down To Scooter Braun

Both stars have recently got engaged after only dating Hailey Baldwin and Pete Davidson for a matter of weeks.

Hot on the heels of Ariana Grande’s surprise engagement to Pete Davidson after just a few weeks of dating, Justin Bieber’s proposed to Hailey Baldwin after just a month together… and Ari’s taken to Twitter to defend her pal for his whirlwind engagement.

Justin Bieber Just Got Engaged To Hailey Baldwin

After a fan tweeted, “First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder”, Ari hit back in a now deleted tweet claiming their joint manager had nothing to do with the engagements.

Ariana clapped back in a now deleted Tweet, “You do realize we are human beings who love and have lives… right? And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost ab our health and happiness?

“Love is lit. S**t happens. I hope to God it happens to you too. U deserve it.”

WAIT WHAT TWEET DID ARIANA DRAG pic.twitter.com/T6nIuFEjnp — kayla (@touchitbieberss) July 8, 2018

She added after a fan claimed the original tweet was a joke:

okay okay be nice to that man. he’s wonderful. and very human. always puts his artists’ health and happiness first. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 8, 2018

Justin apparently proposed to Hailey in the Bahamas on Saturday night, and the model has since been spotted with a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger.

well my friend just met justin bieber and hailey baldwin in the bahamas and she is wearing a ring pic.twitter.com/vYx6aEQQjS — azy (@azymanzur) July 8, 2018

Ari also confirmed her engagement to Pete and the couple have been posting loved up photos of each other ever since.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News!