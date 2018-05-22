Ariana Grande ‘Casually Dating’ Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson After Mac Miller Split

Ariana Grande could have a new romance on the horizon in the form of a SNL star...

It looks like there might be a new couple on the horizon – after Ariana Grande announced her split from Mac Miller, she’s rumoured to be ‘casually’ dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande Has Posted A Touching Tribute 1 Year After The Manchester Arena Attack

According to E! News, a source claims, “It just started and is casual” after the pair are said to have met when Ari appeared on SNL.

The couple have both recently come out of relationships, with Ariana announcing her break up from Mac Miller earlier this month and Pete parted ways from his girlfriend of two years, Cazzie David.

Although they didn’t announce their break up until recently, Ari and Mac apparently split after Coachella in April and a source claimed, “Ariana and Mac officially broke up right after Coachella Weekend, but they ultimately struggled for a long time with their relationship, and it was basically over last year."

