Every Ariana Grande Song EVER: Ranked

Welcome to the hardest decision you'll ever make in your life.

Ariana Grande, the pop Queen, the legend, the relentless hit machine is and forever will be in the upper echelon of music royalty. That's just a fact at this point.

And with that, comes an endless stream of hits that once you've listened to, you'll never forget.

> Is This A Leaked Snippet Of Dua Lipa & Ariana Grande Collab 'Bad To You'?

But, what is YOUR favourite Ari tune? Good luck with this one!

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

There's a mix of bonus tracks, No.1 singles, album tunes and everything in between to make sure ALL of them have the chance to grab the top spot.

> Love Ari? Download Our Free App For All The Latest Grande News!

The 2018 return of Ariana will live on forever!