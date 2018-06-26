Ariana Grande Adresses Pregnancy Rumours On Twitter

26 June 2018, 17:33

Ariana Grande may be in a hurry to marry her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, but she’s not in one to have a baby. 

 

The ‘No Tears Left to Cry’ singer shut down a fan who tweeted that she was ‘pregnant again’. 

The post read: "Ariana is pregnant again are we shocked” and the 24-year-old replied: “oh this sh*ts gonna be every other week now enjoy !"

Another fan wrote: “’ aRiAnNA Is PreGnNanT '" with a photo of her rolling her eyes and she responded: "Mood for the next few years til i’m actually ready #fertilequeen.”

When someone insisted her and Pete would have the ‘cutest babies ever’ she said: "oh absolutely but ......... innnnnnnaaaaawhile.” 

With those two for parents not only would they be beautiful but (hopefully) also amazing singers and funny! 

Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj 'The Light Is Coming'

What Is The Sample On Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj's 'The Light Is Coming'?

Ariana Grande Pete Davidson Engagement

WATCH: Pete Davidson Confirms Ariana Grande Engagement, Saying It's "F***ing Lit"!

