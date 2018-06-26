Ariana Grande Adresses Pregnancy Rumours On Twitter
26 June 2018, 17:33
You tell 'em, girl!
Ariana Grande may be in a hurry to marry her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, but she’s not in one to have a baby.
The ‘No Tears Left to Cry’ singer shut down a fan who tweeted that she was ‘pregnant again’.
ariana is pregnant again are we shocked— adam (@dagoodshit) June 22, 2018
The post read: "Ariana is pregnant again are we shocked” and the 24-year-old replied: “oh this sh*ts gonna be every other week now enjoy !"
Another fan wrote: “’ aRiAnNA Is PreGnNanT '" with a photo of her rolling her eyes and she responded: "Mood for the next few years til i’m actually ready #fertilequeen.”
“ aRiAnNA Is PreGnNanT “ @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/qcx7QURVpS— claudia (@tearsbuteras) June 22, 2018
When someone insisted her and Pete would have the ‘cutest babies ever’ she said: "oh absolutely but ......... innnnnnnaaaaawhile.”
oh absolutely but ......... innnnnnnaaaaawhile— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 22, 2018
With those two for parents not only would they be beautiful but (hopefully) also amazing singers and funny!