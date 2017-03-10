Anne-Marie - 'Ciao Adios'

Anne-Marie - 'Ciao Adios' 03:29

"Shower the horse, I'm done."

Having watched the video for 'Alarm' at least 10,000 times, we thought it was only fair to share our attention with Anne-Marie's newest video for 'Ciao Adios'.

Anne-Marie is nothing short of a legend, so it comes as no surprise that she kicks off the three minute-long video as the leader of a gang of fierce girls, all busting and throwing shapes in the most beautiful of settings.

Filmed in Morocco, we all expected Anne-Marie is obviously flawless throughout, but... Why the horse? Could it be because we've only just learned that she actually sings "Ciao Adios" and not, erm... "Shower the horse, I'm done"? Quite possibly.

OF COURSE THERES A HORSE — Anne-Marie ♡ (@AnneMarieIAm) March 9, 2017

The end of the video features the 'Rockabye' singer atop of a white horse, and if that's not evidence that she's just a queen, well, we don't know what is. We'll just eagerly await her next single for the shower.

Pic: YouTube

Anne-Marie - 'Ciao Adios' Lyrics:

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Uh Ask you once, ask you twice now

There's lipstick on your collar

You say she's just a friend now

Then why don't we call her

So you want to go on with someone

To do all the things you used to do to me

I swear, I know you do Used to take me out, in your fancy car

And make out in the rain

And when I ring you up

Don't know where you are

'Til I hear her say your name

Used to sing along, when you played guitar

Just a distant memory

Hope she treats you better than you treated me, ha I'm onto you, yeah you

I'm not your number one

I saw you, with her

Kissing and having fun

If you're giving all of your money and time

I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you

Ciao adios, I'm done

Ciao adios, I'm done

Ciao adios, I'm done After three, after four times

Why did I bother?

Tell me how many more times

Does it take to get smarter?

Don't need to deny the hurt and the lies

And all of the things that you did to me

I swear, I know you did And now you take her out, in your fancy car

And you make out in the rain

And when she rings you up

She know where you are

But I know differently

Now she sings along, when you play guitar

Making brand new memories

Hope you treat her better than you treated me I'm onto you, yeah you

I'm not your number one

I saw you, with her

Kissing and having fun

If you're giving all of your money and time

I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you

Ciao adios, I'm done (I'm done)

Ciao adios, I'm done (no, no, no, no)

Ciao adios, I'm done

If you're giving all of your money and time

I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you

