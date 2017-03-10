Anne-Marie - 'Ciao Adios'

Now Playing
"Shower the horse, I'm done."
Having watched the video for 'Alarm' at least 10,000 times, we thought it was only fair to share our attention with Anne-Marie's newest video for 'Ciao Adios'.
Anne-Marie is nothing short of a legend, so it comes as no surprise that she kicks off the three minute-long video as the leader of a gang of fierce girls, all busting and throwing shapes in the most beautiful of settings.
Filmed in Morocco, we all expected Anne-Marie is obviously flawless throughout, but... Why the horse? Could it be because we've only just learned that she actually sings "Ciao Adios" and not, erm... "Shower the horse, I'm done"? Quite possibly.
OF COURSE THERES A HORSE— Anne-Marie ♡ (@AnneMarieIAm) March 9, 2017
The end of the video features the 'Rockabye' singer atop of a white horse, and if that's not evidence that she's just a queen, well, we don't know what is. We'll just eagerly await her next single for the shower.
Pic: YouTube
Uh
Ask you once, ask you twice now
There's lipstick on your collar
You say she's just a friend now
Then why don't we call her
So you want to go on with someone
To do all the things you used to do to me
I swear, I know you do
Used to take me out, in your fancy car
And make out in the rain
And when I ring you up
Don't know where you are
'Til I hear her say your name
Used to sing along, when you played guitar
Just a distant memory
Hope she treats you better than you treated me, ha
I'm onto you, yeah you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm done
After three, after four times
Why did I bother?
Tell me how many more times
Does it take to get smarter?
Don't need to deny the hurt and the lies
And all of the things that you did to me
I swear, I know you did
And now you take her out, in your fancy car
And you make out in the rain
And when she rings you up
She know where you are
But I know differently
Now she sings along, when you play guitar
Making brand new memories
Hope you treat her better than you treated me
I'm onto you, yeah you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done (I'm done)
Ciao adios, I'm done (no, no, no, no)
Ciao adios, I'm done
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
And now you take her out, in your fancy car
And make out in the rain
And when she rings you up
She know where you are
But I know differently
Now she sings along, when you play guitar
Making brand new memories
Hope you treat her better than you treated me
I'm onto you, yeah you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done (I'm done)
Ciao adios, I'm done (you get on with your life, I'll get on with my life)
Ciao adios, I'm, I'm done
If you're not giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
