Everything You Need To Know About Anne-Marie's 'Speak Your Mind Tour': Tickets, Dates, News & More

Imagine hearing 'Ciao Adios', 'Alarm' and '2002' live. Well, now you don't have to imagine; you can see it for yourself...

Anne-Marie is easily one of our favourite performers. Like, who can sing a beautiful melody and still have the time to shout "YOU MUG" in between verses?

That's why we were hyped as to see the 'FRIENDS' singer is taking her debut album 'Speak Your Mind' on tour for four dates around the UK.

When is Anne-Marie's 'Speak Your Mind Tour'?

Anne-Marie is kicking off the tour in Manchester on Mon, 19 November, then taking it to London and Glasgow; ending the tour in Birmingham on Wed, 28 November.

When can I get tickets to see Anne-Marie live?

According to Anne-Marie, who shared the dates on Twitter, tickets go on sale on Friday, 11 May at 9AM.

What are Anne-Marie's 'Speak Your Mind Tour' tour dates?

Mon 19 - Manchester, Academy,

Thur 22 - London, O2 Academy Brixton,

Sun 25 - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom,

Wed 28 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

And if you see Anne-Marie live, try to persuade her to sing the 'Friends' theme tune, because this was dope...