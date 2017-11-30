16 Tweets By Anne-Marie That'll 110% Make You Say "Yeah. Me Too".

Now Playing
She might just be our fave human ever now.
Oh, you thought Anne-Marie was just an incredible singer-songwriter? Well, she is that, but that's not all.
She's also one of the greatest things to have ever happened to Twitter. Just ask her 265k followers.
And even though she's got a Vodafone Big Top 40 number one under her belt, she still posts like anyone else. Literally, you will say "Yup. That's me." to at least 99% of these Tweets.
1)
Went to the shops for rice and came back with these. pic.twitter.com/X3IEREudzO— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) November 25, 2017
2)
If you're planning to kiss your loved one around me today, you're gonna get a punch.— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) February 14, 2014
3)
I've had 2 vodka shots— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) November 1, 2017
4)
This is why I'm always late. pic.twitter.com/nVLrruVlfd— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) November 17, 2017
5)
I'm home. Nandos. Sleep.— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) May 17, 2017
6)
It's ok coz it was veggie korma so no stingy bum fart for me— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) September 4, 2017
7)
As if I just went to spell cat with a k like Kit Kat.— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) November 18, 2017
8)
I'm making a chicken dish for some peeps. I really hope they don't die— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) January 15, 2013
9)
When you eat soup does it come out as wee or poo?— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) May 25, 2015
10)
My uber driver keeps burping— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) October 20, 2017
11)
When ur that hungover u try and take a print screen to show ur friend ur cracked phone.— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) March 26, 2015
12)
I'd die because no sandwiches https://t.co/Q92GdLBvT4— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) November 8, 2017
13)
Whatever valentine's day when's pancake day that's all I care about.— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) February 7, 2015
14)
Can someone get me a WKD tonight please— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) January 29, 2016
15)
I got bored so I started to clean my room but then I got bored of cleaning my room so what the hell.— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) April 28, 2014
16)
TOP SECRET MAKE UP TIP GIRLS pic.twitter.com/cMBKFbYqSi— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) October 19, 2017
Please, share a moment for the RT button, because we feel like we're gonna be mashing it a lot at the minute.
