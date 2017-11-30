16 Tweets By Anne-Marie That'll 110% Make You Say "Yeah. Me Too".

She might just be our fave human ever now.

Oh, you thought Anne-Marie was just an incredible singer-songwriter? Well, she is that, but that's not all.

She's also one of the greatest things to have ever happened to Twitter. Just ask her 265k followers.

And even though she's got a Vodafone Big Top 40 number one under her belt, she still posts like anyone else. Literally, you will say "Yup. That's me." to at least 99% of these Tweets.

1)

Went to the shops for rice and came back with these. pic.twitter.com/X3IEREudzO — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) November 25, 2017

2)

If you're planning to kiss your loved one around me today, you're gonna get a punch. — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) February 14, 2014

3)

I've had 2 vodka shots — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) November 1, 2017

4)

5)

6)

It's ok coz it was veggie korma so no stingy bum fart for me — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) September 4, 2017

7)

As if I just went to spell cat with a k like Kit Kat. — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) November 18, 2017

8)

I'm making a chicken dish for some peeps. I really hope they don't die — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) January 15, 2013

9)

When you eat soup does it come out as wee or poo? — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) May 25, 2015

10)

My uber driver keeps burping — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) October 20, 2017

11)

When ur that hungover u try and take a print screen to show ur friend ur cracked phone. — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) March 26, 2015

12)

13)

Whatever valentine's day when's pancake day that's all I care about. — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) February 7, 2015

14)

Can someone get me a WKD tonight please — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) January 29, 2016

15)

I got bored so I started to clean my room but then I got bored of cleaning my room so what the hell. — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) April 28, 2014

16)

TOP SECRET MAKE UP TIP GIRLS pic.twitter.com/cMBKFbYqSi — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) October 19, 2017

Please, share a moment for the RT button, because we feel like we're gonna be mashing it a lot at the minute.

