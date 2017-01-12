Anne-Marie Has Lost Her Passport & Live Tweeted The Whole Hilarious Ordeal

She’s even appealed to Drew Barrymore to borrow her documents…

There’s nothing worse than that moment of sheer panic when you’re about to travel… and you realise you can’t find your passport. Well, Anne-Marie just did exactly that… and live tweeted the whole debacle!

Anne managed to lose her passport the night before she needed to fly to Holland for a gig. But how did she manage to lose it, you ask?

Well, she put it in her pillowcase (as you do?) for safe keeping in a hotel… and totally forgot it was there.

So.......I've lost my passport. — Anne-Marie (@AnneMarieIAm) January 11, 2017

I'll keep you updated. I left it at @CenterParcsUK and they can't find it. Hopefully getting emergency passport to fly tomorrow.... — Anne-Marie (@AnneMarieIAm) January 11, 2017

But don't have an appointment so fingers crossed everyone please I NEED TO GET TO HOLLAND — Anne-Marie (@AnneMarieIAm) January 11, 2017

I left my passport in my pillow case at @CenterParcsUK Elveden Forest.

Need to fly for a show tomorrow in Netherlands please helpppppp — Anne-Marie (@AnneMarieIAm) January 11, 2017

I hid it and forgot it.



I do it all the time ughhhh — Anne-Marie (@AnneMarieIAm) January 11, 2017

What would be your first port of call if you needed an emergency passport? The passport office, right? Well, it’s not as easy as rocking up and asking for one, apparently.

Off to passport office will keep u updated — Anne-Marie (@AnneMarieIAm) January 12, 2017

UPDATE. Passport office not letting us in without appointment....omg is this actually happening — Anne-Marie (@AnneMarieIAm) January 12, 2017

Shes on the phone to important people. Trying to sort pic.twitter.com/ohnUU5xCLW — Anne-Marie (@AnneMarieIAm) January 12, 2017

OK bad news. The passport office couldn't find a space for an appointment for me today so I can't get an emergency passport. I'm so sorry. — Anne-Marie (@AnneMarieIAm) January 12, 2017

So the passport office were no help, but maybe the Center Parks cleaners came across it on their rounds?

Center parcs can't find it. — Anne-Marie (@AnneMarieIAm) January 12, 2017

They said if it was in a pillow case it will be lost in the washing factory place. — Anne-Marie (@AnneMarieIAm) January 12, 2017

I don't understand how the cleaner didn't see/feel the passport. — Anne-Marie (@AnneMarieIAm) January 12, 2017

Perhaps an opportunistic online seller found it?

Can everyone search eBay for my passport please — Anne-Marie (@AnneMarieIAm) January 12, 2017

Nope, it was definitely in that pillow case.

Center parcs found it. Destroyed in the washing factory place. Omg. — Anne-Marie (@AnneMarieIAm) January 12, 2017

Desperate times call for desperate measures…

Who looks like me and can I borrow ur passport today please looool — Anne-Marie (@AnneMarieIAm) January 12, 2017

Omg @DrewBarrymore can I borrow your passport for a few days please loool — Anne-Marie (@AnneMarieIAm) January 12, 2017

Better luck next time, Anne! We’re guessing Drew didn’t come through with the goods!