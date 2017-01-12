Anne-Marie Has Lost Her Passport & Live Tweeted The Whole Hilarious Ordeal

12 January 2017, 15:54

Anne Marie

She’s even appealed to Drew Barrymore to borrow her documents…

There’s nothing worse than that moment of sheer panic when you’re about to travel… and you realise you can’t find your passport. Well, Anne-Marie just did exactly that… and live tweeted the whole debacle! 

Anne-Marie Has Dished The Dirt On Celebrity Wild Boys... And It Doesn't Look Good For Bieber!

Anne managed to lose her passport the night before she needed to fly to Holland for a gig. But how did she manage to lose it, you ask? 

Well, she put it in her pillowcase (as you do?) for safe keeping in a hotel… and totally forgot it was there.

What would be your first port of call if you needed an emergency passport? The passport office, right? Well, it’s not as easy as rocking up and asking for one, apparently.

So the passport office were no help, but maybe the Center Parks cleaners came across it on their rounds? 

Perhaps an opportunistic online seller found it?

Nope, it was definitely in that pillow case.

Desperate times call for desperate measures…

Better luck next time, Anne! We’re guessing Drew didn’t come through with the goods!  

WATCH: Anne-Marie Has The Oddest On-Stage Tradition And It Involves... Poo. Obviously.

Anne Marie - 'Alarm' (Live At Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2016)

Anne Marie - 'Alarm' (Live At Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2016)

03:05

Trending On Capital FM

Stranger Things Charlie and Natalia

We're On Board With Stranger Things' Jonathan & Nancy's IRL Romance After Seeing These Photos
Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Ed Sheeran Galway Girl

One Of Ed Sheeran's New Song Titles Looks Very Familiar & Fans Can't Stop Talking About It

Ed Sheeran

Kim Kardashian

Fans Aren't Happy With Kim Kardashian As They Think She's Pretending To Be 'Poor' Following Her Paris Ordeal

Kanye West

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

It Looks Like Perrie And Her Partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Could Be Collaborating On Tunes Soon!

Little Mix

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  5. 5
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  8. 8
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  9. 9
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  10. 10
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site