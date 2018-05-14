Anne-Marie's Grandad Regularly Proves He's Her Biggest Fan With These Amazing Tweets

Thought you were a big Anne-Marie fan? Turns out you don't love her as much as #TheOldNinja!

When it comes to your family, they can be super supportive and essentially be your biggest supporters. For many of us, however, they can be embarrassing AF and make us wish they never knew social media existed.

Thankfully for Anne-Marie, her Grandad is part of the first group and is legit her number one fan - bar none.

He goes by the name of James R Thompson, although true Anne-Marie fans will know him as Jim! When it comes to supporting the '2002' star, Jim is most vocal on Twitter and has posted some golden tweets over the years.

"Granddad is with his fav,s" having a good time. pic.twitter.com/UkwZD9Xrnu — James R Thompson (@archiebald77r) January 7, 2018

Given the fact that Anne-Marie's fans are know as Ninjas, it seems fitting that Jim has been dubbed #theoldninja - a title he regularly includes in his tweets, just incase we forget that he is in fact Anne-Marie's Grandad!

Like all Anne-Marie fans, Jim tweets about getting tickets to her shows, watching her on TV, listening to her songs and even hammers hashtags to try and help her win BRIT Awards too!

Check out some of these classics Jim's posted over the last 12 months...

If you do not vote for Anne-Marie,Granddad will pay you a "visit !!!!!!" so get voting. #theoldninja.G/D. — James R Thompson (@archiebald77r) January 14, 2018

Looks like #theoldninja.G/D.is off to see A/M.twice!!!!!!!!!!! 22nd March,and1st April,see you all there,and no April fool jokes.!!!!!!!!. — James R Thompson (@archiebald77r) October 5, 2017

#theoldninja. G/D.is getting slightly peed off with this cough, feels like I have swallowed a old sock,just thought I'd let you know. xxxx — James R Thompson (@archiebald77r) September 28, 2017

What Neil of the "Young Ones" thinks of Anne-Marie,s new song,!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!lots of love #theoldninja.G/D.xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/P55Qak9VJI — James R Thompson (@archiebald77r) September 28, 2017

#theoldninja. G/D. is well gutted can't pre order Anne-Maries new song from Singapore! !!!!!!!!!!??. pic.twitter.com/hPY9vPaNsT — James R Thompson (@archiebald77r) September 15, 2017

"It must be something I ate" lots of love to all the ninjas,from #theoldninja.G/D.xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/Rw2WAhoMgL — James R Thompson (@archiebald77r) March 2, 2017

#theoldninja. Has had his pancakes so Chou- Ados. I am done. — James R Thompson (@archiebald77r) February 28, 2017

Jim even hilariously claimed Anne-Marie was the reason for his baldness after her sister Sam told us this incredible story about the pair's childhood...

Now you know what Granddad had to put up with, no wonder I am Bald.!!!!!!!!!!! — James R Thompson (@archiebald77r) 9 February 2018

Loooooool grandadddddddd — ANNEMARIE (@AnneMarie) 9 February 2018

So if you're out there claiming to be Anne-Marie's number one fan, think again, because Jim has got that position locked down.

Never change Jim.

