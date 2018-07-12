Anne-Marie And Ed Sheeran's Duet Of Their Song '2002' Is Giving Us Life

Ed Sheeran has finally sung a duet version of '2002' with Anne-Marie, who he wrote the song for, and it sounds so good!

Ed Sheeran, AKA the king of writing hits, penned the song '2002' for Anne-Marie and the two have now filmed their duet version of the song, and we're obsessed!

Yo I love this mug. It feels good singing our song, together! Although I think he actually sings it better! . @edsheeran 2002 #dividetour full vid here https://t.co/NsOHAb96FG pic.twitter.com/tjZYGvdSmN — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarie) July 12, 2018

The 'FRIENDS' singer has been supporting Ed on his tour, and the two are pretty close pals, with Anne-Marie poking and prodding Ed throughout the song as he concentrates on being a guitar playing, song writing hero.

You both SLAY — Kyra Boek (@BoekKyra) July 12, 2018

I feel like I was reborn from this video — Izrose the NINJA (@IzabelRose4) July 12, 2018

Also, check out this outtake where they hug and Ed comments on Anne-Marie's sweaty back, are they BFF goals or what?

A post shared by ANNE♥MARIE (@annemarie) onJul 11, 2018 at 9:13am PDT

