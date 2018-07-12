Anne-Marie And Ed Sheeran's Duet Of Their Song '2002' Is Giving Us Life

12 July 2018, 14:19

Ed Sheeran has finally sung a duet version of '2002' with Anne-Marie, who he wrote the song for, and it sounds so good!

Ed Sheeran, AKA the king of writing hits, penned the song '2002' for Anne-Marie and the two have now filmed their duet version of the song, and we're obsessed!

Anne-Marie Got On The Beers And Spent Her Time Filming Herself Annoying Rudimental...

The 'FRIENDS' singer has been supporting Ed on his tour, and the two are pretty close pals, with Anne-Marie poking and prodding Ed throughout the song as he concentrates on being a guitar playing, song writing hero.

Also, check out this outtake where they hug and Ed comments on Anne-Marie's sweaty back, are they BFF goals or what?

 

A post shared by ANNE♥MARIE (@annemarie) onJul 11, 2018 at 9:13am PDT

