Anne-Marie And Ed Sheeran's Duet Of Their Song '2002' Is Giving Us Life
12 July 2018, 14:19
Ed Sheeran has finally sung a duet version of '2002' with Anne-Marie, who he wrote the song for, and it sounds so good!
Ed Sheeran, AKA the king of writing hits, penned the song '2002' for Anne-Marie and the two have now filmed their duet version of the song, and we're obsessed!
Yo I love this mug. It feels good singing our song, together! Although I think he actually sings it better! . @edsheeran 2002 #dividetour full vid here https://t.co/NsOHAb96FG pic.twitter.com/tjZYGvdSmN— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarie) July 12, 2018
The 'FRIENDS' singer has been supporting Ed on his tour, and the two are pretty close pals, with Anne-Marie poking and prodding Ed throughout the song as he concentrates on being a guitar playing, song writing hero.
You both SLAY— Kyra Boek (@BoekKyra) July 12, 2018
I feel like I was reborn from this video— Izrose the NINJA (@IzabelRose4) July 12, 2018
Also, check out this outtake where they hug and Ed comments on Anne-Marie's sweaty back, are they BFF goals or what?
