9 Of The Goofiest Anne-Marie Faces That Sum Up Every Ninja's Excitement For Her Debut Album

26 April 2018, 08:59

Anne-Marie Facial Expressions Album

We're sorry, Anne-Marie, but this just kinda had to be done, didn't it?

We've been waiting a LONG time for this moment - ever since Anne-Marie announced her debut album from her bog, we've been counting down the seconds.

Now, at time of writing, we're just a day away from hearing the likes of 'Bad Girlfriend', 'Machine' and 'Trigger' on her album 'Speak Your Mind'.

> Anne-Marie Challenged Her Fans With A Task, But It Ended A Lot More Painfully Than Expected...

We could have left that at that, couldn't we? But we won't. We've compiled so many of Anne-Marie's iconic facial expressions from her visit with us to sum up every single fan's hype for her upcoming album.

You're welcome...

1. When you click 'Pre-order' on 'Speak Your Mind'...

Anne-Marie with Capital FM


2. And the payment actually goes through, even though you're broke...

Anne-Marie On Capital FM


3. But you don't get it right away, so have to wait...

Anne-Marie with Capital FM


4. Like, you actually have to wait a while. You're not listening to Anne-Marie rn...

Anne-Marie BRITs 2018


5. Who are we kidding? The hype of knowing you're gonna hear it soon is too much...

Anne-Marie #CapitalJBB 2017

 

> 16 Tweets By Anne-Marie That'll 110% Make You Say "Yeah. Me Too". 

6. Like, in just a few hours, you're going to get to hear 'Can I Get Your Number' on repeat...

Anne-Marie with Capital FM


7. And 'Breathing Fire' over and over and over again...

Anne-Marie with Capital FM


8. But then someone reminds you that you can't hear them right now...

Anne-Marie with Capital FM


9. Then again, who cares?! WE'RE GETTING AN ACTUAL ANNE-MARIE ALBUM. IT'S HAPPENING!

Anne-Marie with Capital FM


> We've Got So Much Anne-Marie Going On On Our App - Check It Out!

We hope we're still friends after this, Anne-Marie. And to remind you of our friendship, here's your performance of the 'Friends' theme-tune...

Anne-Marie Tickets

Ed Sheeran
  • Pairc Ui Chaoimh
    Cork
  • Fri 4 may '18
    17:00
  • from £0
  • Buy Now

Ed Sheeran
  • Pairc Ui Chaoimh
    Cork
  • Sat 5 may '18
    17:00
  • from £0
  • Buy Now

Ed Sheeran
  • Pearse Stadium
    Co. Galway
  • Sat 12 may '18
    17:00
  • from £0
  • Buy Now

Ed Sheeran
  • Pearse Stadium
    Co. Galway
  • Sun 13 may '18
    17:00
  • from £0
  • Buy Now

Ed Sheeran
  • Phoenix Park
    Dublin
  • Wed 16 may '18
    17:00
  • from £0
  • Buy Now

Ed Sheeran
  • Phoenix Park
    Dublin
  • Fri 18 may '18
    17:00
  • from £0
  • Buy Now

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Fenty Puma Rip Off Asset

Rihanna May Be Sued After Being Accused Of Ripping Off Her 'F.U' Fenty Puma Design

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    One Kiss artwork
    One Kiss
    Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    No Tears Left To Cry artwork
    No Tears Left To Cry
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  3. 3
    Nice For What artwork
    Nice For What
    Drake
    itunes
  4. 4
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown) artwork
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  5. 5
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala, Paloma Faith
    itunes
  7. 7
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  8. 8
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  9. 9
    Make Your Own Kind of Music artwork
    Make Your Own Kind of Music
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  10. 10
    I Like It artwork
    I Like It
    Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin
    itunes
  11. 11
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  12. 12
    In My Blood artwork
    In My Blood
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  13. 13
    Let Me artwork
    Let Me
    ZAYN
  14. 14
    Answerphone artwork
    Answerphone
    Banx & Ranx + Ella Eyre feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  15. 15
    2002 artwork
    2002
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  16. 16
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  17. 17
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  18. 18
    Chun-Li artwork
    Chun-Li
    Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  19. 19
    The Middle artwork
    The Middle
    Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
    itunes
  20. 20
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello & Anne-Marie
    itunes
  21. 21
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  22. 22
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  23. 23
    Call Out My Name artwork
    Call Out My Name
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  24. 24
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  25. 25
    Sanctify artwork
    Sanctify
    Years & Years
    itunes
  26. 26
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  27. 27
    Flames artwork
    Flames
    David Guetta & Sia
    itunes
  28. 28
    Familiar artwork
    Familiar
    Liam Payne feat. J Balvin
    itunes
  29. 29
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  30. 30
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G) artwork
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G)
    Sean Paul & David Guetta
    itunes
  31. 31
    Psycho artwork
    Psycho
    Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
    itunes
  32. 32
    Wake Me Up artwork
    Wake Me Up
    Avicii
  33. 33
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  34. 34
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  35. 35
    Bad Vibe artwork
    Bad Vibe
    M.O . x Lotto Boyzz x Mr Eazi
    itunes
  36. 36
    Done For Me artwork
    Done For Me
    Charlie Puth feat. Kehlani
    itunes
  37. 37
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  38. 38
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  39. 39
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  40. 40
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site