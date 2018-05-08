Anne-Marie - '2002'

WARNING: The following video will contain serious levels of nostalgia.

Anne-Marie is our favourite human on the planet. That's a fact. Science says that if you don't like her, you're wrong.

And our love for the singer has only doubled after seeing her throwback-filled music video for '2002', which sees her channeling your childhood in every way possible.

> These Heartwarming Fan Tributes Reduced Anne-Marie To Tears Live On Stage

For the video of the song which Ed Sheeran produced (and kinda forced her to leak early), Anne-Marie recreates some of the iconic music videos of yesteryear - which she references in the lyrics to her song.

You can expect to see the 'Ciao Adios' gal puppetify herself like *NSYNC in their 'Bye Bye Bye' video, and hit the books again for her cover of Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time'.

We're just going to rewatch this over and over and pretend we're back in the good ol' days of the noughties. Thank you, Anne-Marie, for this absolute masterpiece. BRB. Gonna go hang this video in a museum.

> Anne-Marie's Heading To The #CapitalSTB, So Grab Our App And Catch Up With Your Gal!

Anne-Marie - '2002' Lyrics:

[Verse 1]

I will always remember

The day you kissed my lips

Light as a feather

And it went just like this

No, it's never been better

Than the summer of 2002 (ooh)

Uh, we were only eleven

But acting like grown-ups

Like we are in the present

Drinking from plastic cups

Singing, "Love is forever and ever"

Well, I guess that was true

[Pre-Chorus]

Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods

On an old Mustang, where we sang

Songs with all our childhood friends

And it went like this, say

[Chorus]

Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me

Better hit me, baby, one more time, uh

Paint a picture for you and me

On the days when we were young, uh

Singing at the top of both our lungs

[Verse 2]

Now we're under the covers

Fast forward to eighteen

We are more than lovers

Yeah, we are all we need

When we're holding each other

I'm taken back to 2002 (ooh)

Yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods

On an old Mustang, where we sang

Songs with all our childhood friends

And it went like this, say

[Chorus]

Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me

Better hit me, baby, one more time, uh

Paint a picture for you and me

On the days when we were young, uh

Singing at the top of both our lungs

On the day we fell in love

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

On the day we fell in love

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

[Pre-Chorus]

Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods

On an old Mustang, where we sang

Songs with all our childhood friends

Oh, now

[Chorus]

Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me

Better hit me, baby, one more time

Paint a picture for you and me

On the days when we were young, uh

Singing at the top of both our lungs

On the day we fell in love

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

On the day we fell in love

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

On the day we fell in love

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

On the day we fell in love

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

On the day we fell in love, love, love