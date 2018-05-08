Anne-Marie - '2002'
8 May 2018, 12:25
WARNING: The following video will contain serious levels of nostalgia.
Anne-Marie is our favourite human on the planet. That's a fact. Science says that if you don't like her, you're wrong.
And our love for the singer has only doubled after seeing her throwback-filled music video for '2002', which sees her channeling your childhood in every way possible.
For the video of the song which Ed Sheeran produced (and kinda forced her to leak early), Anne-Marie recreates some of the iconic music videos of yesteryear - which she references in the lyrics to her song.
You can expect to see the 'Ciao Adios' gal puppetify herself like *NSYNC in their 'Bye Bye Bye' video, and hit the books again for her cover of Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time'.
We're just going to rewatch this over and over and pretend we're back in the good ol' days of the noughties. Thank you, Anne-Marie, for this absolute masterpiece. BRB. Gonna go hang this video in a museum.
Anne-Marie - '2002' Lyrics:
[Verse 1]
I will always remember
The day you kissed my lips
Light as a feather
And it went just like this
No, it's never been better
Than the summer of 2002 (ooh)
Uh, we were only eleven
But acting like grown-ups
Like we are in the present
Drinking from plastic cups
Singing, "Love is forever and ever"
Well, I guess that was true
[Pre-Chorus]
Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods
On an old Mustang, where we sang
Songs with all our childhood friends
And it went like this, say
[Chorus]
Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye
Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me
Better hit me, baby, one more time, uh
Paint a picture for you and me
On the days when we were young, uh
Singing at the top of both our lungs
[Verse 2]
Now we're under the covers
Fast forward to eighteen
We are more than lovers
Yeah, we are all we need
When we're holding each other
I'm taken back to 2002 (ooh)
Yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods
On an old Mustang, where we sang
Songs with all our childhood friends
And it went like this, say
[Chorus]
Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye
Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me
Better hit me, baby, one more time, uh
Paint a picture for you and me
On the days when we were young, uh
Singing at the top of both our lungs
On the day we fell in love
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
On the day we fell in love
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
[Pre-Chorus]
Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods
On an old Mustang, where we sang
Songs with all our childhood friends
Oh, now
[Chorus]
Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye
Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me
Better hit me, baby, one more time
Paint a picture for you and me
On the days when we were young, uh
Singing at the top of both our lungs
On the day we fell in love
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
On the day we fell in love
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
On the day we fell in love
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
On the day we fell in love
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
On the day we fell in love, love, love