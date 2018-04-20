The Hidden Meaning Behind Anne-Marie’s ‘2002’ Lyrics Is A Noughties Dream

We guarantee you know every single '2002' banger in this new tune.

So... who here hasn't stopped playing Anne-Marie's new summer anthem '2002' non stop since it dropped? Yup, pretty much everyone, just as we thought.

And there's a reason why you might feel like this song is already quite familiar to you, it references a LOT of your favourite throwback tunes!

Thank god for Ed Sheeran's persistence because Anne-Marie wasn't planning on releasing the song until the 'Divide' superstar pestered her online to release it asap!

YOU KNOW WHAT!!...I WILL!!! I’m caving to you mug @edsheeran !!! 2002 will be out THURSDAY AT MIDNIGHT. U happy now @edsheeran ? #iwillalwaysremember pic.twitter.com/asbRQkhG8B — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarie) April 17, 2018

Now you've heard the tune, let's have a closer look at that chorus to find out what songs AM is actually referencing shall we...

Oops I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me

Better hit me, baby, one more time

Paint a picture for you and me

Of the days when we were young

Singing at the top of both our lungs

"Oops"

It's one word, but surely this is a nod to the legend that is Britney Spears and her classic hit 'Oops!...I Did It Again'. Right?

"I got 99 problems"

It's your booooyyy. Britney Spears followed by Jay-Z? We're in A-List dreamland.

"Bye, bye, bye"

You can't put the word 'bye' in a row three times without making the entire world think about that iconic *NSYNC hit.

"if you wanna go and take a ride with me"

We want to live in a world where Anne-Marie quotes Nelly in a song and that day has finally arrived. 'Ride Wit Me' has been re-invented and we'll be forever thankful.

"Better hit me, baby, one more time"

More Britney, because you know, it's Britney b***h.

