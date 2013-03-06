Amelia Lily - 'Party Over' (Official Video)

The 'You Bring Me Joy' singer is back with a party-fuelled music video for her new single.

Amelia Lily enjoys a huge house party in the hedonistic music video for her brand new single 'Party Over'.

The 'You Bring Me Joy' singer is back with her third solo single, and takes to a raucous house party to let loose and have a good time with friends in the new video.

Amelia is first seen the day after the party before time flashes back to the night before at various points, showing the party in full swing as well as winding down as more people fall asleep after enjoying the night to excess.

The single is Amelia's third to be released since coming runner up on The X Factor UK back in 2011, after 'You Bring Me Joy' and 'Shut Up (And Give Me Whatever You Got)'.

Amelia Lily is set to release 'Party Over' as her new single on 14th April while debut album 'Be A Fighter' is out on 29th April.

Check out Amelia Lily's official music video for 'Party Over' below:

