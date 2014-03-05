Aloe Blacc - 'The Man' (Official Video)

Now Playing
5 March 2014, 11:22
Check out the 'I Need A Dollar' singer's music video for his brand new single.
Aloe Blacc has unveiled the motivational music video for his upcoming hit 'The Man'.
The American singer, who scored a huge hit in 2013 featuring on Avicii's 'Wake Me Up', shows off his incredible vocals skills on the new track.
Aloe is seen performing on stage alongside a band, in front of a grand piano and walking through a hotel in the uplifting new promo.
Aloe Blacc launches 'The Man' as his new single on 30th March with his album 'Lift Your Spirit' following on 7th April.