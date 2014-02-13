Adele Track Named The Perfect Love Song

13 February 2014, 08:55

Adele VH1 Divas

Scientific research has resulted in the '21' star's tune topping a list of romantic tracks.

Adele's cover of Bob Dylan's song 'Make You Feel My Love' has been named as the perfect love song by scientists.

Research conducted by Spotify and a professor in Cognitive Psychology and Neuroscience concluded the song was the ultimate romantic track.

Also making their way into the top 14 were Leona Lewis' 'Bleeding Love', Alicia Keys' song 'If I Ain't Got You' and classics from Marvin Gaye and Elvis.

The research said that the perfect formula "includes sentimental lyrics, a slow tempo, syncopated rhythm, in a major key and standard chord progression."

Scientist Jacob Jolij revealed of Adele's song: "'Make you feel my love', you clearly hear the syncopated rhythm in the melody - it's (approximately) ONE - and - two - and - THREE - and - four - AND - ONE - and - two - and - THREE - and - four - AND - ONE - and etc.

"You see that there are two accents close together, repeating every bar. This creates the feel of a relaxed heartbeat. Some researchers believe this is the reason why these rhythms have a soothing and relaxing quality."

Check out the full top 14 perfect love songs below:

  • 1. Make You Feel My Love - Adele
  • 2. Sexual Healing – Marvin Gaye
  • 3. I Will Always Love You – Dolly Parton / Whitney Houston
  • 4. Wonderful Tonight – Eric Clapton
  • 5. Love Me Tender - Elvis
  • 6. Let Her Go - Passenger
  • 7. Unchained Melody – The Righteous Brothers
  • 8. She – Elvis Costello
  • 9. If I Ain't Got You – Alicia Keys
  • 10. Think Twice – Celine Dion
  • 11. Vision of Love – Mariah Carey
  • 12. Bleeding Love – Leona Lewis
  • 13. If You Don't Know Me By Now – Harold
  • 14. Un-break My Heart – Toni Braxton

