Adele Fans Speculate New Single Will Be Called 'Devil On My Shoulder'

21 January 2014, 08:49

adele

Some of the singer's most dedicated fans on Twitter notice the singer register the track's name alongside Greg Wells.

Adele has caused the rumour mill to fly this week after some fans noticed she has registered the song name 'Devil On My Shoulder' with the American Society Of Composers, Authors And Publishers (ASCAP).

It's unsure if the track is leftover from her '21' sessions, but with fans eagerly awaiting news on her third record – they've taken to forums to get the speculation started.

The registration also names writer Greg Wells among the credits.

Last year, Ryan Tedder teased details of her next record and said she was sounding even better than before.

She released debut '19' back in 2008 and '21' in 2011 but since then has enjoyed success with the song 'Skyfall' – picking up a Golden Globe and Academy Award.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Adele Music

See more Adele Music

Adele News

See more Adele News

Adele Swearing GIF

12 Times Adele Was TOTALLY Herself And Didn't Give A Flying You-Know-What
Adele The 59th GRAMMY Awards

WATCH: Adele Dedicates Her Moving Performance To A Fan Who Suffered A Cardiac Arrest During Her Show
Adele Attacked By Mosquito Asset

WATCH: "IT'S SUCKING MY BLOOD" - Adele Hilariously Freaks The Eff Out When A Mosquito "Attacks" Her!

Adele Videos

See more Adele Videos

Adele Swearing At Beetle Asset

WATCH: Adele Drops ALL Of The Swear Words When She Finds A Beetle Chewing On Her Ankle Mid-Performance
Adele Drag Perth 2017

Adele Invited A Drag Doppelgänger Up On Stage To Sing "Rumour Has It" & Her Reaction Is EVERYTHING
Adele

Adele’s Apparently Trying For A Baby In Oz – But Her Family’s Not Happy With The Secret Wedding!

Adele Pictures

See more Adele Pictures

Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!
Kardashians Vs. S Club 7

Old School Inspo! 15 Of Today's Stars CLEARLY Inspired By The World’s BIGGEST Icons
Adele arrives at the Oscars 2013

Adele's New Album 2015: 11 Things To Expect From Her Next Record '25'