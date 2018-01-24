50 Cent Accidentally Made £5 Million From Bitcoin By Doing Absolutely Nothing

24 January 2018, 14:44

50 Cent Bitcoin Millionaire

The online currency looks as though it's made New York rapper 50 Cent a few million pounds richer!

Back in 2014, G Unit rap mogul 50 Cent released an album entitled 'Animal Ambition' and whilst he accepted the usual methods of payment for it, he also allowed people to purchase the release using internet currency Bitcoin.

At the time it cost people a fraction of a Bitcoin to buy the album and one whole Bitcoin was worth approximately $662. From sales of the album online, 50 actually received 700 Bitcoins ($400,000) and then left the currency sitting in his bank account. In 2018, those coins are worth a LOT more.

> Drake Accused Of Stealing New Single's Artwork... And The Evidence Looks Pretty Legit!

In 2018's economic state, Bitcoins are actually worth between $10,000 and $12,000 per coin, so after doing a bit of quick maths, that means Fiddy's coin haul is now worth between $7,000,000 and $8,000,000 aka £5,000,000.


(GIF: Giphy)

50 Cent was the first artist ever to accept Bitcoins as a payment for one of their albums and it look slike it's been a very shrewd business move by the serial entrepreneur.

This bit of Bitcoin money making isn't the only smart move 50 has made in the business world - he's invested in several successful deals that have seen him rake in millions of dollars.

Not only does he own Cheetah Vision, a production company that makes low budget action films, but he also made millions when Coca Cola bought drinks company Vitamin Water, with his shares said to be worth $500,000,000.

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) onJan 17, 2018 at 7:16am PST

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Music News!

Whilst you're here, check out James Arthur doing his best 50 Cent cover...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Georgia Kousoulou

TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou Admits She Worried She Had “Ruined” Herself After Nose Job

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem Feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  3. 3
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed") artwork
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed")
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  5. 5
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 6
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  7. 7
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  8. 8
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  9. 9
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  10. 10
    Filthy artwork
    Filthy
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  11. 11
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  12. 12
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  13. 13
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  14. 14
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  15. 15
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  17. 17
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  18. 18
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  19. 19
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  21. 21
    Rewrite the Stars artwork
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  22. 22
    Never Enough artwork
    Never Enough
    Loren Allred
    itunes
  23. 23
    Reggaeton Lento artwork
    Reggaeton Lento
    Little Mix / C.N.C.O / Luis Fonsi
    itunes
  24. 24
    Dimelo artwork
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  25. 25
    Too Good at Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  26. 26
    Let You Down artwork
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  27. 27
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  28. 28
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  29. 29
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  30. 30
    Wolves artwork
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez & Marshmello
    itunes
  31. 31
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  32. 32
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  33. 33
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) artwork
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  34. 34
    My Lover
    Not3s
    itunes
  35. 35
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    Pink
    itunes
  36. 36
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  37. 37
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  38. 38
    Dancing
    Kylie Minogue
    itunes
  39. 39
    Linger
    The Cranberries
    itunes
  40. 40
    Man's Not Hot artwork
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site