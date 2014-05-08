5 Seconds Of Summer To Debut At Capital Summertime Ball After Joining 2014 Line-Up

8 May 2014, 07:51

5 Seconds Of Summer

'She Looks So Perfect' four-piece 5SOS will perform alongside some of the biggest artists in the world in June.

5 Seconds Of Summer will make their debut at the Capital Summertime Ball 2014 with Vodafone after it was announced today (8th May) they have joined the line-up.

The Australian four-piece, who scored a huge number one on the Vodafone Big Top 40 with 'She Looks So Perfect', join a whole host of big-name acts for Capital's huge event which takes place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 21st June.

5 Second Of Summer are one of the freshest acts of the moment thanks to their recent single success, and gave their new single 'Don't Stop' it's first play on Capital earlier this week.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 9th) at 8am, and you can buy here online at capitalfm.com or via the Capital ticket line on 0330 33 33 958.

Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers can get their tickets early in our exclusive VIP pre-sale.

Check out the FULL Capital Summertime Ball 2014 Line-Up In Pictures:

5 Seconds Of Summer - Don't Stop on MUZU.TV.

